New Report for the Archdiocese of Cologne Charges Government Officials | Free press

Cologne (dpa) – Criminal defense attorney Björn Gercke, who is preparing a new abuse report for Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, has found dereliction of duty by “living officials” of the Catholic Church. Gercke told the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger”.

Woelki had classified the first report as unsatisfactory and therefore kept it under lock and key. The law firm that made it denies the charges. In any case, it is investigated how those responsible in the Archdiocese of Cologne have dealt with accusations of sexual abuse of children by priests in the past.

Gercke said the officials accused in his report are currently trying to dismiss the allegations, but this has “not always been successful.” Their behavior is “very, very different”. At this point, it is finally being investigated what can be made public from the report. “Today I am not giving too much away when I say: the reactions of some potentially responsible person or his lawyers lead to the expectation that an oath may be taken.” However, it can be assumed that a comprehensive report will be presented to the public on March 18.

The high demand for appointments to leave the church continues unabated in Cologne. On Monday, all 1,500 online appointments for the month of May were fully booked after a few hours. As yet, there are no agreements to leave the church in Germany’s fourth largest city. The next 1,500 data for June would go live April 1, a local court spokesman said. The number of appointments has already doubled in recent weeks.

Woelki has been severely criticized for not publishing the first report so far. However, the former Prefect of the Roman Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, asked for understanding. “I find it shocking that a formal procedural process is being initiated to pursue ideological power politics,” he told the German news agency. Ultimately, it is a matter of doing justice to the injured party – the formal rules of procedure are subordinate. “A bishop is not a political actor, but rather, as the successor of the apostles, as measured by his service to the gospel for the eternal salvation of men with God,” emphasized Müller, former bishop of Regensburg.

The Catholic aid organization Misereor has activated a new whistleblower portal on its website where violations can be reported. “Misereor is very interested in reporting verifiable or suspected border crossings or even legal violations,” said General Manager Thomas Antkowiak. Particular attention was paid to the subject of abuse of power through sexual violence and exploitation. The goal is an organizational culture of mindfulness, observation and intervention.