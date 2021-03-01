New Report 2025: Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market will grow at CAGR of 4.70% to cross revenue of 103.01 billion USD

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 74.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 103.01 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing demand for vehicles across the globe is the primary and the most important factor that is boosting the growth of the global automotive aluminum wheels market. Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel (AAAW) Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate AAAW Market place for the forecast 2020– 2025.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/730

Scope of The Report:

Many vehicles are made of cast aluminum due to the alloy in them being light and strong. Aluminum alloy used for wheel usually contain 97% of aluminum. A second metal is added to provide durability since pure aluminum is too soft. There are three processes for making wheels from aluminum such as, forging, rolled forging and casting. Moreover, rising vehicle ownerships along with continuous support from the government for the adoption of alternative fuelled vehicles are further supporting the automotive aluminum wheel market growth. For instance, according to OICA as of 2017, the global vehicle production accounted for around 97.3 million units and Asia Pacific contributed for over 50% of the total global production.

The study provides a decisive view of the global AAAW market by segmenting the market based on product type, application and region. Based on type, automotive aluminum wheel market is segmented into painting wheels, polished wheels, plating wheels, and vacuum plating wheel.

This segment is dominated by xxxxxx in product type segment and it was worth of USD XX billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with considerable CAGR of XX% in forecast period. On the basis of application, the automotive aluminum wheel market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. This segment is dominated by XX and it was worth of USD XX billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with considerable CAGR of XX% in forecast period.

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Companies:

CITIC Dicastal

Ronal Wheels

Superior Industries

Borbet

Iochpe-Maxion

Alcoa

Wanfeng Auto

Uniwheel Group

Lizhong Group

Topy Group

Enkei Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Accuride

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/730

Key Benefits for Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Key Market Segments:

By Material Type: Alloy (Aluminum & Magnesium), Steel, Carbon Fiber

By Vehicle Type: senger CarPas, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By End User : Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The regions covered in global AAAW market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global automotive aluminum wheel market sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc. Global automotive aluminum wheel market is dominated by North America and it was worth of USD XX billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with considerable CAGR of XX% in forecast period.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/automotive-and-transport/automotive-aluminum-alloy-wheel-market-size