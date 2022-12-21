New region, release date, map, and all banner leaks

Genshin Influence 3.4 shall be launched in a number of weeks as the primary patch replace of 2023. HoYoverse has already confirmed a recent playable character, Alhaitham, by way of drip advertising. Furthermore, current leaks for the replace have revealed that this entity will want a brand new boss Ascension merchandise that may be discovered within the new Sumeru desert area.

HoYoverse has celebrated Lantern Ceremony for the final two years through the time of Chinese language New 12 months, so gamers can count on one other iteration of the occasion, together with some sturdy five-star Liyue character reruns. For sure, lots of people are ready for Genshin Influence 3.4; here is what’s identified to this point relating to the replace as per current leaks and official data.

Genshin Influence 3.4 leaks reveal new Sumeru desert area

Genshin Influence gamers have been ready for the brand new Sumeru area for a very long time, and it appears to be like like they are going to get it quickly sufficient. A Twitter put up by Genshin Mains – Your Information to Teyvat exhibits a map of the brand new desert area with all new teleport waypoints, dungeons/domains, and the Statue of the Seven.

A number of the waypoints have a particular black and white mark subsequent to them, which implies they’re situated underground. It is a characteristic gamers have needed for a very long time. This inclusion additionally means that there are going to be many underground ranges and caves identical to within the present desert area.

One other put up by Genshin Mains – Your Information to Teyvat exhibits that Genshin Influence gamers are prone to obtain a brand new particular title card for finishing a sequence of achievements, resembling accumulating chests, discovering Seelies, and extra, within the new area.

Genshin Influence 3.4 launch date

As a result of varied causes, model 2.7 needed to be delayed, which resulted within the period of subsequent patches being reduce brief by a number of days. HoYoverse introduced that it will return to its conventional schedule of giving every patch 42 days from the model 3.3 replace. This is the reason it is anticipated that model 3.4 is anticipated to reach on January 18, 2023.

Genshin Influence 3.4 banner schedule leaks

[Reliable] Pictures courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we all know. 3.4 First Half – Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

Genshin Influence leaks steered that model 3.4 may also characteristic 4 characters in two completely different phases. The primary one would possibly introduce two new playable Dendro models, Alhaitham and Yaoyao, together with Xiao. This final character will get his third rerun if all of the leaks are correct, as he returns to each Lantern Ceremony pageant.

The weapon banner within the first part might characteristic Alhaitham’s model new restricted five-star weapon, Gentle of Foliar Incision, and Xiao’s Primordial Jade Winged-Spear. Each weapons look actually sturdy, and any participant would like to have them on their primary DPS unit.

Within the second part, Hu Tao would possibly return together with Yelan after a really very long time. Hu Tao has not acquired a rerun banner since model 2.2. That is the longest hole for any character in Genshin Influence 3.3.

In the meantime, Yelan is anticipated to obtain her first rerun since her launch. She was added with the launch of the then-new Liyue area, The Chasm, in model 2.7. She is among the most sought-after help characters within the recreation.

It additionally appears to be like just like the weapon banner within the second part of model 3.4 can characteristic two of the sport’s strongest weapons, Hu Tao’s Workers of Homa and Yelan’s Aqua Simulacra.

It’s a actually nice time to roll for any of the three rerun characters and weapons, as all of them are actually sturdy and may also help you clear the Abyss.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



