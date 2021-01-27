New promotion on Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB SSD for winter sales

Before that, we offered you an M.2 NVMe Black SSD from Western Digital, which offers incredible speeds and is perfect for gaming. Now let’s move on to another SSD model that also has a very good reputation: the Samsung 870 QVO with 1 TB.

Samsung 870 QVO: a robust SSD

The Samsung 870 QVO is an SSD that offers very good performance in both reading and writing. The manufacturer announces read speeds of up to 560 MB / s and writing of up to 530 MB / s. In addition, Samsung has integrated TurboWrite technology, with which the speed can be increased thanks to a customizable cache storage system.

You can install this SSD in a stationary PC and even a laptop, provided you have a 2.5-inch slot that’s over 7mm thick, the thickness of the 870 QVO.

Samsung offers lifetime reliability of up to 2880 TBW (terabytes written) with a new complex ECC algorithm.

In terms of price, it was 109 euros, but it is currently 89.89 euros for sale.

Why succumb to this SSD?

Transmission speeds for reading and writing Robustness Price-performance ratio

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.