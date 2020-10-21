New promotion for the SSD Plus drive from Sandisk

SSD drives are perfect for getting your PC started up faster, and we have this 240GB sandisk for less than 35 euros.

SSD SANDISK: A FAST AND ROBUST DRIVE

Sandisk SSD drives have a very good reputation and if one is on sale it sells out very quickly so act quickly!

That good plan concerns the SSD PLUS model with a capacity of 240 GB and a speed 20 times faster than that of a mechanical hard drive. You can expect a sequential read speed of up to 535 MB / s and up to 310 MB / s for sequential writing. In addition, it has SLC caching.

When you install it on a laptop PC, you not only get higher speed but also autonomy as SSDs use less energy.

Finally, you should know that Sandisk has worked on making its hard drives robust. They are shock and vibration resistant and can be operated at temperatures from 0 to 70 degrees.

This 240 GB SSD currently costs 33 euros, around 50 euros. And to make your PC even better, we also have a great Intel Core i7-10700K processor.

3 good reasons to crack

Services Robustness Great price

