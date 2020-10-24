New promo offer for the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K with Android TV

If you’re not lucky enough to have Android TV on your TV, the solution is to install a TV box on Google OS. Today we offer you the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K.

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K: One of the best boxes for Android TV

The Xiaomi Mi Box S is a small multimedia box with Android TV as the operating system. As a result, you will have access to the Google Play Store to install your favorite applications as well as the services you have subscribed to (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal, Spotify …). This is a very interesting alternative if your TV isn’t plugged in or is using another operating system that you don’t like. In addition, the remote control has a microphone that can be used to easily activate the Google Assistant for searches.

In terms of display, this tiny TV box has it in its belly as it can display a 4K HDR image at 60 frames per second. For the audio part it is DTS + Digital Out and Dolby Digital certified.

And for connectivity is not left out:

1 EthernetWifiBluetooth connection, 1 USB connection, 1 HDMI connection, 1 3.5 mm audio output

The average is around 69 euros, but at the moment it’s only 46 euros. Otherwise, you have the option of opting directly for an Android TV, like the TCL, which we currently have for less than 430 euros.

3 good reasons to crack

Android TVConnectivityGreat Price

