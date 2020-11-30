New price reduction for the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone

If you’re looking to switch phones and give away a Christmas present, here’s a great plan that you should enjoy. It’s the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone that receives 40% less!

Huawei Nova 5T: Great picture quality

Huawei stands out from the competition by offering smartphones with excellent photo quality, but also a controlled display. The Nova 5T is no exception with its 6.26-inch diagonal and Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. You can take the opportunity to calmly watch your videos from this cell phone.

As for the technical sheet, we find the following in its bowels:

Processor: Kirin 980 (8 cores, 4G compatible) Graphics chip: Mali-G76 MP10 RAM: 6 GB Storage space: 128 GB

We have a device with specifications that make it a versatile smartphone.

For the photo part you have to rely on a quadruple sensor:

48 megapixels, wide-angle 16-megapixel, ultra-wide-angle 2-megapixel, macro-2-megapixel, depth

And for the front we have a 32-megapixel sensor.

Finally, autonomy is ensured by a 3750 mAh battery that is compatible with fast charging of 22.5 W. It can go from 0 to 50% in just 24 minutes

The price used to be 329 euros, now it’s only 199 euros. We also have the OnePlus 8T with an insane value for money.

Why are you tempted?

Top price-performance ratio! Top Screen Colorimetry Premium Finish and Fast Charging

