new price for Amazon’s Media TV dongle

TV brands don’t always go for Android TV (Google TV) and it’s sometimes very frustrating when you want to install and access certain applications, not to mention the incompatibility with certain video streaming apps. A solution that allows you to overcome these disadvantages and use a multimedia box or dongle on your TV or PC screen to benefit from more functions. If you don’t want to break the bank for an excellent Nvidia Shield, you should know that Amazon’s Fire TV Stick benefits from a new price.

Fire TV Stick: The connected TV according to Amazon

Amazon has developed a wide range of connected and intelligent devices. We’re talking about Echo speakers with Alexa, the manufacturer’s assistant, cameras that intelligently monitor your home, and many more devices. For TV, you’ll need to turn to the Fire Stick, a small HDMI key that amplifies your TV.

This multimedia dongle plugs into your TV’s HDMI port in a few seconds, then all you have to do is connect it to your home wireless network to have access to the Internet and therefore to the Amazon App Store, with which you can install Netflix , Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal as well as other applications and even games. It is worth remembering that the installed operating system is a derivative version of Android without the Play Store.

Launched at a price of 39.99 euros, it has just increased its new price to 24.99 euros.

In terms of technologies, it supports Dolby Atmos, perfect if you have a great compatible soundbar.

After that, if you don’t mind using a different operating system, you can also opt for this Samsung QLED TV that was on sale.

