new price drop for these true wireless headphones

A few years ago, Apple shook up the wireless headphone market with its AirPods. Since then, many brands have tried to stand out with models packed with technology. Others like Xiaomi have decided to offer everyone the possibility of having this type of true wireless headphones thanks to aggressive prices. This is the case of the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite, since they only cost 22 euros during this promotion.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite: long battery life and noise reduction for a small price

The Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite cost only 21.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros, a price drop that makes them even more accessible.

Despite being cheap, they still offer a lot of features. Firstly, they have 6mm speakers, in addition to using call noise reduction technology to effectively filter out ambient noise, allowing you to speak clearly to your callers.

They are also very interesting for athletes thanks to the IP54 certification, which means that they are not afraid of dust or water. As a bonus, they have a very nice autonomy of 18 hours with the case and 5 hours on a single charge, so they will accompany you perfectly throughout the day.

We also stock high-end Jabra True Wireless ANC headphones.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.