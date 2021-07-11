New parliamentary elections in Bulgaria started | free press

About 6.7 million Bulgarians who are allowed to vote will elect the new parliament today. It is the second choice within 100 days.

Sofia (AP) – New parliamentary elections started in Bulgaria today for the second time in just over 100 days. After the April 4 vote, attempts to form a government had failed. There is a mutual race between the bourgeois party GERB of ex-Prime Minister Boiko Borissow and the populist “There are such a people” ITN of the entertainer Slavi Trifonov.

About 6.7 million voters have to elect 240 MPs. The central question in these elections is whether there will be a majority in the new parliament that can govern. Six or even seven parties are likely to overcome the 4% threshold for entering parliament. The parties of the anti-Borisov camp accuse him of corrupt governance and exclude a coalition with his GERB party.

For the first time, Bulgarians have to vote with a voting machine – and no longer with ballot papers. This is to prevent election fraud. Polling stations are open until 7:00 PM CEST. Only after the closure may forecasts based on voter surveys be published after the vote. The official final results can be expected within four days of the election.

