New Parental Control Features are added to Instagram to monitor young users

Instagram, which is owned by Meta, has added new parental controls in the United States. In the past, parents, tech experts, and even some legislators have said that Instagram should do more to keep teenagers safe. Instagram allows anyone over 13 to sign up for an account.

To that end, Meta is introducing what it calls "Family Center," a single place where parents can control what their kids can see and do on all of Meta's apps, starting with Instagram.

It's important for parents and caregivers to be able to see what their kids are doing on Instagram with the new set of supervision tools. Parents will be able to see how long their kids spend on the app, find out what accounts they've been following and who has been following them, and get alerts about any accounts they've reported.

These tools have been added to Instagram in the US. They will be added to Meta’s VR platform in May, as well as the rest of Meta’s apps, in the next few months.

