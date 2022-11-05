New ‘Overwatch 2’ Hero Revealed At OWL Grand Finals And No, It’s Not Mauga

Ramattra is Overwatch 2’s thirty sixth hero. Blizzard Leisure

There’s been a ton of hypothesis concerning the id of the following Overwatch 2 hero. We’ve recognized for some time that it is going to be a tank, and a male determine that already exists within the lore of Overwatch. The brand new hero was lastly revealed through the 2022 Overwatch League Grand Finals, however he’s not Mauga, as many individuals had been anticipating. He’s an omnic tank named Ramattra.

In case you’re scratching your head to recollect the place you acknowledge him from, he’s the omnic you see Doomfist speaking to on the finish of the closing cinematic for the Storm Rising Archives mission. He’s additionally the chief of Null Sector, the extremist group that has carried out a number of assaults on this planet of Overwatch in a bid to acquire rights for omnics. Ramattra has some historical past with Zenyatta too.

Blizzard spoke with some members of the media concerning the new hero and I’ll get into a few of these particulars — together with his sick skills — in one other publish. Group 4 revealed Ramattra’s backstory and origin video throughout Grand Finals, so let’s dig into these now.

We’ll want to attend a bit longer to see gameplay and what Ramattra seems like in-game, so the origin story video and character artwork should do for now.

Right here’s what Blizzard has revealed about Ramattra’s background:

Ramattra’s story is complicated and multifaceted, and his final objective is to guard his folks — however the price of that objective continues to be to be decided.

Initially a battle machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a defend to guard his folks by selling peace and tranquility. His beliefs weren’t far faraway from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. Nonetheless, Ramattra’s story is certainly one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity’s harsh realities.

Concord was changed by dissonance, and Ramattra started to method his convictions from a extra pragmatic angle — justifying any means essential to defend his fellow omnics. Because the chief of Null Sector, Ramattra boasts unimaginable assist from his folks, and he’s primed to impose his philosophies on our world.

That’s a reasonably nice backstory. Ramattra’s addition to the lineup of playable heroes brings one other faction into the fold past Overwatch and Talon. He’ll assist push the lore of Overwatch ahead. Oh, and he can rework into an alternate type. I feel there’s going to be a number of fanfic round this hero.

Another factor: Ramon Tikaram (who voiced Godrick in Elden Ring, truth followers) is Ramattra’s English voice actor. The French voice actor is Loïc Houdré.

You’ll be capable of play as Ramattra for the primary time when Season 2 of Overwatch 2 goes dwell on December 6. To unlock him instantly, you’ll want to purchase the premium Battle Go for Season 2. In any other case, you’ll must grind to degree 55 of the free Battle Go earlier than he’s obtainable in Unranked and Aggressive Play (that’s, except Blizzard makes it rather less tough to acquire new heroes shifting ahead).

