New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s seek for the proper nickname with which to assault Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) seems to proceed.

On Wednesday, the previous president with a penchant for insulting his opponents appeared non-plussed when right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka steered a brand new mocking moniker for Trump’s potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Trump has beforehand examined “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron” ― however neither has actually hit the mark.

So, former Trump White Home aide Gorka steered: “Ron Destablishment.”

“What do you consider that?” he earnestly requested Trump.

“That’s not dangerous. I’ve heard worse, ,” Trump replied. “They got here out with a lot of totally different names. ‘Meatball.’ I didn’t like that one an excessive amount of. However they arrive out with numerous totally different names and that’s not dangerous. I’ve heard worse.”

Associated…