New national access rules | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – From today, uniform national corona rules apply to returning holidaymakers and other travelers to Germany. For those who have been fully vaccinated and recovered, there are no quarantine and testing requirements – unless you are from an area with new, more contagious virus variants.

According to a cabinet regulation, unvaccinated people can also avoid the usual ten-day post-entry quarantine – if they come from a “risk area” with a seven-day incidence above 50. To do this, you must prove that you just tested negative. This must also be possible by uploading the proof in the digital immigration registry.

The regulation also aims to make traveling in Europe easier in the summer, for example when vaccinated parents are traveling with unvaccinated children. How travel destinations for German vacationers are classified can be seen on the website of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The central factor for classification as a “risk area” is more than 50 reported new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

There are also “high incidence regions” from the threshold of 200 and “virus variant regions” with new mutations. When returning from areas with a high incidence, it should remain that the quarantine can be shortened after five days at the earliest with a negative test. Returnees from virus variant areas must be quarantined at home for 14 days, which cannot be shortened by testing.

With the declining number of new infections, more and more states are relaxing the corona rules for regions where the federal emergency brake of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days no longer applies. Baden-Württemberg wants to defuse the rules in gastronomy, tourism and leisure for districts where the incidence has fallen below 100 for five days. The German news agency has heard from government circles in Stuttgart that the indoor and outdoor restaurants will reopen between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. with hygiene requirements and test concepts. It is also the intention that hotels and guesthouses can be reopened and holiday homes can be rented out in the neighborhoods with a low incidence.

In Schleswig-Holstein, the corona rules also need to be relaxed, especially in tourism and gastronomy, for contacts outside and during leisure time. Lower Saxony opens up tourist lodging and outdoor catering to state residents. In other states, relaxation is planned for Pentecost. The seven-day incidence recently approached 100 nationwide, and the RKI gave it 107.8 on Wednesday.

Germany is also making progress when it comes to vaccinating against the corona virus. On Tuesday, according to the RKI, more than a million people were vaccinated for the third time in one day. 34.3 percent of all residents received a first vaccination. Ten percent was reached for the second vaccinations.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach was confident about the summer, but also warned against the fall. “The figures are developing very positively. Nothing stands in the way of a relaxed summer with significant relaxation if we don’t get careless now, ”Lauterbach told the Rheinische Post. “However, to avoid a fourth wave in the fall, we need to take precautions, especially for those returning from a trip,” he added. At least 20 percent of the population would be without protection in the near future because they cannot or do not want to be vaccinated. “We therefore need rigorous testing at the airports and a quarantine of travelers until the test result is available to those coming from mutation areas,” demanded the SPD politician.