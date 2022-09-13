A screenshot from the trailer for the upcoming Lonely Castle in the Mirror anime. Pic credit: A-1 Pictures

On September 11, 2022, the staff for the anime film Lonely Castle in the Mirror (Kagami no Kojou) released a new trailer giving a more in-depth look at the story’s setting and its characters. Kagami no Kojou premiere date is on December 23, 2022 in Japan.

You can watch the trailer here:

Trailer for Lonely Castle in the Mirror.

The trailer focuses on the lonely heroine, Kokoro, who discovers a mirror in her room that is a portal to a castle. As soon as she arrives, she discovers that she isn’t the only one who was whisked away to the mysterious, fairy-tale castle. Six strangers have also arrived at the castle. Their hostess, a girl wearing a wolf mask, greets them with saying, “Congratulations, you are the chosen seven. I will grant you one wish, no matter what it is.” At the end of the trailer Kokoro states, “I’m not alone anymore.”

Why were these seven individuals chosen? What do they have in common? What is the wish that each of them holds in their hearts which they can’t share with others? When everything is revealed…a surprising twist awaits.

Who are the production team members?

Lonely Castle in the Mirror production team members include:

Original Story — Mitsuki Tsujimura

Director — Keiichi Hara

Scriptwriter — Miho Maruo

Character Design/Chief Animation Director — Keigo Sasaki

Visual Concept/Kojou Design — Ilya Kuvshinov

Music composer — Fuki Harumi

Production Manager — Shochiku Nippon Television

Distribution — Shochiku

Animation Production — A-1 Pictures

Key visual for Lonely Castle in the Mirror. Pic credit: @movies.shochiku.co.jp/kagaminokojo/

What is the plot of Lonely Castle in the Mirror?

The story begins when one day, seven lonely, Japanese teenagers wake up to discover that their bedroom mirrors are shinning with an ethereal light and appear to have become portals to another world. Curiosity gets the better of all seven of the teenagers, who decide to touch their respective mirror.

They instantly become transported to a wondrous castle filled with winding stairways, portraits that appear to be alive, and sparkling, golden chandeliers. The teens are given a set of clues, which will lead them to a hidden room where one of them will be granted a wish. However, the castle is more sinister than it appears at first. If the teens don’t leave the castle by five o’clock, they will be punished.

As they play the game, a devastating truth emerges — only those brave enough to share their stories will be saved.

Where can I read the original best-selling novel and other works by the author?

In 2017, author Mizuki Tsujimura released the original, fantasy mystery novel Kagami no Kojou in Japan, which won the 2018 Japan Bookseller’s Award (with the highest number of votes in history!), topped Da Vinci magazine’s Book of the Year list in 2017, and won the grand prize in the King’s Brunch Book Prize 2017. On July 5, 2022, Erewhon released a hardcover edition of the novel’s English version. Another English translation of the novel exists; it was released in April 2021 by Doubleday. Kagami no Kojou currently has 1.25 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Mizuki Tsujimura’s Anime Supremacy! (Haken! Anime!) inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened on May 20, 2022 in Japan. In October 2017, Vertical released the novel’s English version.

Mizuki Tsujimura is also known for teaming up with mangaka Naoshi Arakawa to create the A School Frozen in Time manga. A School Frozen in Time has been released in English by Vertical. In 2019, Tsujimura wrote the script for the anime film Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration.

