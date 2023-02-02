New Liyue region, characters, and other content

Model 3.5 is but to start, but there are already some Genshin Affect 3.6 leaks circulating on the internet. Content material ranges from a brand new area presumably linked to Liyue, playable characters, and miscellaneous parts like artifacts. It’s miles too early to say how dependable these leaks are, so readers ought to be skeptical till additional proof arrives.

Till then, curious Vacationers may want to see what the favored Genshin Affect 3.6 leaks are. A few of them may very well be correct, even when they’re topic to alter. Do word that the next info was revealed earlier than the beta testing for this Model Replace launched.

Genshin Affect 3.6 leaks roundup: New characters and areas

This was leaked prior to three.4’s launch (Picture by way of genshinBLANK)

The primary Genshin Affect 3.6 leak to deal with right here is the brand new area. Above is a picture launched previous to Model 3.4’s launch. The replace did get a desert enlargement in that common space, so it might be logical to imagine that the northern half is also launched in a future patch.

Nonetheless, there may be additionally an outdated leak by Yukizero stating that the brand new area can be a Liyue enlargement and never a Sumeru one. With no laborious proof to verify both risk, there is not the rest of word on this explicit subject.

Leaker memetrollsXD did discover a listing of areas leaked for this replace, which incorporates some attention-grabbing file names alluding to:

Wilderness

Thorny Swamp

Sandy Seashore

Grass God Lake

Large Tree

Black Abyss

Adventurer’s Camp

Sandworm Gap

Khaenri’ah Door

On a associated word, ProjectENKA has leaked that the storyline on this Model Replace will probably be associated to the Aranara.

New characters

This Tweet does not exist anymore (Picture by way of Ubatcha)

An outdated roadmap leak from October 23, 2022, by Ubatcha, acknowledged that Genshin Affect 3.6 might characteristic Baizhu and a brand new character as playable characters. The content material proven in it has been true to this point:

Wanderer and Faruzan have been in Model 3.3

Alhaithan and Yaoyao have been in Model 3.4

Dehya and Mika have been part of the three.5 beta leaks

Thus, it is logical to imagine that Baizhu and this new character may even be in Model 3.6. Nothing concrete is thought concerning the second particular person. On the very least, present rumors level to Baizhu being a 5-star Dendro Catalyst consumer.

Different potential new content material in Genshin Affect 3.6



*this title just isn’t official title and this can be a very long time information* [Enemy in 3.6]*this title just isn’t official title and this can be a very long time information* – Anemo Hilichurl Ranger

– Hydro Hilichurl Ranger

– Abyss [? ? ?] *have 4 aura parts and have protect

– Hydro Consecrated

– Dendro Consecrated

– Apep (trounce area)

Word: This leaker has additionally acknowledged that the brand new replace will characteristic content material for each Liyue and Sumeru.

Word: This leaker has additionally acknowledged that the brand new replace will characteristic content material for each Liyue and Sumeru.

The above leak states a number of the new enemies and a Area that gamers might count on within the new Model Replace. Trounce Domains are the place one can struggle weekly bosses like Childe, La Signora, and so forth. Not a lot about Apep has been leaked aside from that.

Some individuals speculate that the enemy with the 4 aura parts is tied to an older leak often called the Archdeacon, however not a lot is thought about that at current. The one different leak price mentioning right here is that Genshin Affect 3.6 will apparently characteristic new artifacts, primarily based on Genshin Yuban’s report on t.me.

All three updates are inclined to introduce new artifacts. Model 3.0 and three.3 had two new units, so it is seemingly that Genshin Affect 3.6 will proceed that custom.

