New Legendary Gold shotgun bolt, Hammerpoint Rounds return, Assault Rifle nerfs and more

The following season of Apex Legends commences February 14, 2023, referred to as Apex Legends: Revelry. The sixteenth season of the sport will function tons of gameplay modifications with the numerous balancing of the present weapon meta, together with the introduction of the all-new Nemesis Burst AR, a model new shotgun attachment, large nerfs to assault rifles, and much more.

As well as, the brand new season of Apex Legends will introduce remastered legend lessons to the present roster, supply a ton of in-game content material, and commemorate the sport’s fourth birthday with an impressive Anniversary Assortment Occasion. The discharge of Apex Legends: Revelry can even carry the Crew Deathmatch sport mode, the Mixtape playlist, free legends as login rewards, and extra upcoming occasions.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry to carry large nerfs to assault rifles and introduces vital enhancements to shotguns and close-range meta

Try highlights from the upcoming Revelry replace Or head on over to our web site to learn the total patch notes:

Apex Legends options many fictional weapons from the Titanfall universe, every grouped in keeping with its respective class and the sort of ammunition it fires. Primarily based on their class, the weapons have a restricted pool of attachments that may be geared up to enhance their efficiency, with every attachment ranging in rarity and the Gold rarity providing a novel perk.

With the discharge of Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry, the builders have aimed to create a novel weapon class system by closely nerfing a few of the favored weapons that have been thought of meta, introducing the brand new Nemesis assault rifle, and making some vital modifications to the close-range weapon classes.

That being stated, listed here are all of the weapon modifications as revealed within the Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry Patch Notes:

Crew Deathmatch, remastered Legend lessons, and the all-new Nemesis rifle — this Season is shaping as much as be the wildest celebration in Outlands historical past Drop into the enjoyable when Revelry launches on Feb 14.

New attachment: Legendary Shotgun Bolt

Whereas different weapon lessons use magazines of various rarities, every of which will increase the journal dimension primarily based on their stage, shotguns in Apex Legends are identified to make use of shotgun bolts, which lower the rechambering time and enhance the speed of fireside of those weapons.

The discharge of Revelry will introduce a brand new rarity of the shotgun bolt, the Legendary, additionally extra popularly referred to as the “Gold” or “stage 4” rarity. The gold/legendary shotgun bolt might be added as ground loot and also will be obtainable by means of crafting and supply the next perk:

Gold Perk: Robotically reloads rounds whereas sliding. Prompts whereas geared up or stowed.

Shotguns

The Peacekeeper, Mastiff, and Eva-8 witness some distinctive buffs (Picture by way of E.A.)

The shotguns in Apex Legends have at all times been a powerful class at shut vary and have witnessed a number of buffs and nerfs by means of the years as the sport progressed. Together with the introduction of the legendary shotgun bolt, the shotguns within the sport can even witness their respective modifications:

1) Mastiff Shotgun

The unfold sample was adjusted to be tighter

Added Tactical Shares attachment to enhance reload velocity and dealing with

Elevated projectile dimension at shut vary

2) Peacekeeper

Added Tactical Shares attachment to enhance reload velocity and dealing with

Elevated projectile dimension at shut vary

3) Eva-8

Elevated projectile dimension at shut vary

Assault Rifles

The R-301 and Hemlok in Apex Legends (Picture by way of E.A.)

Considerably diminished hip-fire accuracy

The assault rifle class, whereas including a brand new member to its household, will witness a big nerf to its hip-fire unfold. This can be a welcome change since two of essentially the most highly effective weapons within the sport, the R-301 and Flatline, are each assault rifles that dominate even at shut vary, due to their correct hipfire.

This nerf will enable S.M.G.s and Shotguns to be a extra superior alternative for close-range gunfights as a result of their superior hipfire and would additionally enhance the pick-rate of the laser sight attachment.

Another modifications to particular assault rifles are as follows:

1) R-301

Decreased injury to 13 (was 14)

2) Hemlock Burst AR [Care Package]

Harm elevated to 23 (was 20)

Headshot Multiplier elevated to 1.8 (was 1.75)

Improved recoil

Built-in Boosted Loader Hop-Up

Boosted Loader: Quicker reloads at low ammo that overload the journal with 9 further rounds

S.M.G.s (Submachine Weapons)

The R-99 and C.A.R. S.M.G. in Apex Legends (Picture by way of E.A.)

Whereas there aren’t any total modifications to the S.M.G. class, there are just a few particular modifications to C.A.R. S.M.G. and R-99, as follows:

C.A.R. S.M.G.

Decreased base ammo capability to 19 (was 20)

R-99

Elevated injury to 12 (was 11)

Rampage L.M.G.

The Rampage L.M.G. in Apex Legends (Picture by way of E.A.)

Since being made obtainable as a ground loot weapon, the next modifications might be mirrored on the Rampage L.M.G.:

Reverted to non-Care Package deal model

Harm diminished to 26 (was 28 in Care Package deal)

Now not auto-energizes when selecting up

Vitality decays slower when not firing

Care Package deal Modifications

The Care Package deal weapons might be up to date in Season 16 (Picture by way of E.A.)

The next modifications are being made to Care Packages, with the featured weapon rarity being mythic (popularly Pink or stage 5):

Hemlok Burst AR enters the Care Package deal

Rampage L.M.G. returns to the ground

Weapon Crafting Rotation

The weapon crafting might be up to date in Revelry (Picture by way of E.A.)

The loot pool will witness some new modifications with the next weapon crafting updates initially of Season 16:

Longbow D.M.R. enters the crafter

Volt S.M.G. enters the crafter

G7 Scout returns to the ground

C.A.R. S.M.G. returns to the ground

Gold weapon modifications

Season 16 will function these weapons in gold together with the brand new Nemesis AR (Picture by way of E.A.)

The next weapons might be discovered within the gold variations, that includes pre-installed gold attachments:

Nemesis

Rampage

Peacekeeper

Wingman

R99

Hop-Up modifications

The Hammerpoint and Anvil Receiver Hop-Up (Picture by way of E.A.)

Season 16 will witness the return and removing of the next hop-up attachments:

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up [R-301, Flatline]

Faraway from ground loot and crafting

Hammerpoint Rounds Hop-Up [Mozambique, P2020]

Added to ground loot and crafting

The rarity tier elevated to Legendary

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry will arrive on February 14, 2023, on P.C., PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X, Xbox Collection S, and Nintendo Swap.



