New leak suggests Genshin Impact will bring underwater exploration content in Fontaine

Genshin Impression 4.0 leaks are already underway, despite the fact that the replace is a number of months away from even being playable. This new info is a part of the Leak Flood Megathread, which was promptly DMCA’d by HoYoverse. Such an motion would point out that at the least some elements of those leaks are correct.

Those most related to this text are Fontaine-related leaks. Extra particularly, these associated to underwater and boat mechanics. It is important to say that these leaks are very early within the improvement cycle. In consequence, the content material right here will likely be temporary, particularly with a scarcity of precise gameplay footage.

Genshin Impression 4.0 Fontaine leaks

Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and large and small clamshells…

Additionally there will likely be some undersea space

These text-based leaks are somewhat obscure in the intervening time, however they do spotlight some options that are not presently prevalent in Genshin Impression. Most notably, the inclusion of underwater mechanics. The sport technically has an “underwater” location in Enkanomiya proper now, however its gameplay would not revolve round water motion in a method just like these new leaks.

These Fontaine leaks point out that this area can have extra emphasis on water motion, though they do not reveal how the underwater mechanics work. Likewise, there aren’t too many particulars on these “hyperspeed vessels.”

[4.0 Beta] There will likely be some high-speed shifting boat in Fontaine *STC

A brand new sort of auto/boat named Sorush

It has but to be confirmed if the Sorush is the hyperspeed vessel. On the very least, Vacationers know that Fontaine will closely emphasize exploration involving water. Such a trait should not shock long-time Genshin Impression gamers because the Hydro Archon comes from Fontaine.

Genshin Impression 4.0 is a number of months away, so it is going to be a very long time till Vacationers truly get gameplay footage of those mechanics. It’s price declaring that some code associated to Fontaine has surfaced on-line, with these recordsdata even straight referencing underwater areas.

Fan reactions to the brand new leaks

@WaffelGI Sumeru began some months in the past and we already in Fontaine leaks @WaffelGI Sumeru began some months in the past and we already in Fontaine leaks 💀

Me consuming all of those Fontaine leaks like a full course meal Me eating all of these Fontaine leaks like a full course meal https://t.co/NMdKUoOzhj

Most gamers didn’t count on Fontaine leaks earlier than Genshin Impression 3.2 even turned playable. Gaining access to a lot info a number of months earlier than the related Model Replace comes out is unprecedented, even throughout the Genshin Impression leaking neighborhood.

Widespread sentiments from the most well-liked social media posts vary from pleasure to curiosity.

these leaks might be how im gonna stop genshin ultimately, its burning me out so unhealthy as a result of there's nothing to be stunned by anymore. every thing will get dumped. now we have stuff about fontaine already. What is the level of hype?

It’s price mentioning that not all people is hyped concerning the newest leaks. Some folks hate being spoiled by new content material, particularly since these leaks are being posted all over the place on-line. Making an attempt to keep away from them throughout the Genshin Impression neighborhood is tough.

On the same notice, most of the new Fontaine leaks have already been taken down, that means that it is simple for Vacationers to overlook what has been occurring recently. The shortage of excellent archives of those leaks – particularly once they come from easily-deleted tweets – implies that some sources come from reposts, just like the one beneath.

This tweet states that Fontaine has a diving mechanic in Model 4.0. The unique tweet by Ubatcha referencing this leak was deleted, very like many different leaks on this subject.

It’s critical to reiterate that every thing revealed right here is topic to alter, particularly because the content material concerned is almost a 12 months away from being launched. Only for reference, Model 3.1 was the energetic Model Replace by the point these leaks got here out.

The next Variations want to return out earlier than Vacationers attain Fontaine:

Will probably be attention-grabbing to see new developments for these underwater mechanics when extra leaks come out, nevertheless lengthy that could be.

Are you stunned by Genshin Impression 4.0 leaks popping up whereas Model 3.1 is the energetic replace? 0 votes

