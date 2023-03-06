New Leak Claims A Surprise iPhone To Land In Days

Will a brand new yellow iPhone 14, like this iPhone 11, be introduced imminently? Apple

March 6 replace under. This submit was first revealed on March 3, 2023.

Apple launched its iPhone 14 sequence final September, however there could also be a brand-new addition to the vary in a matter of days. If the rumors are true, it’s probably that there will probably be a brand new shade added for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. And the colour? Yellow.

MORE FROM FORBESNeglect Apple Watch: Fitbit Might Beat Apple To Sport-Altering New Function

ADVERTISEMENT

March 6 replace. Whereas we wait till the potential announcement of a brand new iPhone 14, a brand new leak has appeared. Picked up by Joe Rossignol at MacRumors, it provides gasoline to the fireplace that one thing is coming, and shortly. A Twitter account, Majin Bu, has simply claimed to have proof of latest circumstances for the iPhone 14 Professional and iPhone 14 Professional Max.

In response to the leak, there will probably be two new leather-based case colours, Deep Violet and Golden Brown, so as to add to the prevailing shades.

As you’ll learn under, there’s no expectation of a brand new iPhone 14 Professional within the quick future, however the truth that new case colours are being touted is encouraging: Apple likes to launch all its Spring updates on the identical time. Often, these contain iPhone circumstances, Watch straps and a new-color iPhone. So, the sight of those circumstances, assuming the leak is real, means that new merchandise are coming quickly.

And the leaker in query has a blended however first rate observe document in predicting the arrival of circumstances up to now, in order that’s good.

Apple typically has different new-color updates for Spring, akin to luscious new Watch bands, as an example. Will these characteristic on the identical time? Maybe there’ll be a sunshine yellow Watch band to go together with the cellphone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assuming the rumors and leaks tie in with one another, we might know extra within the subsequent couple of days. Apple’s Spring releases are at all times price a glance, and they’re particularly attractive for these individuals who wished to purchase a brand new iPhone again in September however weren’t out of contract in time, as an example. An iPhone in a brand new shade has the extra standing of interesting to those that need the very newest, latest possibility.

Whereas mid-season additions to the iPhone vary are nothing new, Apple has stored this iPhone beneath exceptionally tight wraps, so the most recent rumors have shocked many.

A report in a Weibo submit that was picked up by the Japanese weblog Mac Otakara has recommended that subsequent week might see the debut of the brand new yellow iPhones.

So, how probably is that this rumor to be true? Effectively, it’s exhausting to know if the Weibo account has any type of observe document, in order that’s not a fantastic begin.

Alternatively, the timing is fairly plausible. Final yr, on March 8, Apple introduced a brand new inexperienced model of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, plus alpine inexperienced for iPhone 13 Professional and iPhone 13 Professional Max. And MacRumors is reporting that it has been knowledgeable of a product briefing by Apple on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

And can there be a yellow Apple iPhone 14 Professional? My guess is not any. The Professional telephones are inclined to have extra muted colours, and who needs a muted yellow? The enjoyment of yellow is its vivid, gaudy brilliance. And yellow is maybe a bit near the gold that’s at present within the iPhone 14 Professional assortment of colours.

Yellow is, alternatively, a staple of the iPhone vary. Together with iPhone 5c and iPhone XR, there was a yellow iPhone 11. Oh, and though Apple has by no means launched a yellow iPhone within the Spring earlier than, it’s the quintessential shade for the season, absolutely, as darkish days give approach to the delights of extra sunshine.

Fact is, there’s not a lot to go on right here, although the timing appears extremely credible.

Apple’s mid-season shade addition has develop into one thing of a practice. Earlier than final yr’s inexperienced and alpine inexperienced, a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini had been added in 2021—although a contact later, in April. Why was it late? Effectively, the iPhone 12 sequence was introduced late as effectively, in October 2021, because of Covid disruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the prospect of a brand new iPhone being introduced subsequent Tuesday is intriguing. We might not know a lot now, however the excellent news is there’s not lengthy to attend.

MORE FROM FORBESThe Subsequent Apple iPad Professional Could Have A Enormous Value Hike