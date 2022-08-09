New Laws in Sierra Leone Reshape Environmental Battleground

DAKAR, Senegal — It’s a battle that communities internationally have confronted: stopping firms from grabbing their lands, polluting their setting and forcing them to relocate.

When a significant investor sees a possibility to revenue from a mine or large-scale agriculture, long-established methods of life, and even land possession rights, typically show to imply little.

However in a single West African nation, Sierra Leone, the principles of such struggles could also be about to alter drastically.