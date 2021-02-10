New Industrial Revolution Market: The Development Strategies Adopted By Major Key Players And To Understand The Competitive Scenario

The 2019 study has 376 pages, 159 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve explosive growth generating several new trillion-dollar markets as the digital economy takes hold. Across the industrial spectrum smart devices and robots prove their value by managing digital information in real time across enterprise boundaries, encouraging collaborative business efforts. Lowering the costs of manufacturing and logistics management is a key benefit.

This study provides the bare outlines of 25 new trillion-dollar market segments, describing how the New Industrial Revolution will unfold. Each section provides a brief market description of market opportunity, market change, market forecasts,and market shares in many of the leading market segments impacted by the New Industrial Revolution.Rapid change in how business is conducted and how people are cared for is an exciting new development in business and industry.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study:https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2458290

Trillion-dollar markets are expected to develop as a result of AI and collaborative robot development. The companies that have stakes in the current tech industry sector will benefit greatly if they can keep up, if they can fund innovation at the pace needed to stay competitive and if they have mega data center IT that supports building innovative projects with a couple people in a few hours instead of a large team over several months.

An example is the smart manufacturing, industry 4.0, changes brought in part by robots and logistics automation. Manufacturing robots are being improved to make possible implementation of a series of automated operations that replace single step operations. The ability to provide operation of robotic sequential operations with multiple steps to the sequence of automated process for manufacturing creates far more sophisticated automated workflow.

The new industrial revolution brings unparalleled levels of automation and efficiency to every aspect of life. Every man, woman, and child will have a smart phone soon. Even babies like them. They represent a must have device, on hand all the time, even close at hand while we sleep.

The world is at the dawn of next generation of mobile networks, to be based on broadband. Networks bring broadband 5G that Is transformational. 5G is an innovation platform that enhances mobile connectivity of information. It enhances existing services by implementing automation of simple process. It opens capabilities for mechanical actuators that are managed automatically by sensors and information from Micro-Electro Mechanical sensors (MEMs).

Moving past a nefarious history, the blockchain market moves into rapid growth mode as the digital economy takes hold. As the banks and finance industry move into the modern age of real time transaction processing, blockchain is a core enabling technology. This market segment previously has been held back in part by the outdated aspects of the mainframe computing technology. Blockchain is spurred by more modern ways to manage global transactions across national borders from IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture.

Get Complete Report With TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/new-industrial-revolution-market-shares-strategiesand-forecasts-worldwide-2019-to-2025-report.html

Digital technology is dominant worldwide. The digital computer technology that managed data in batches is outdated, now digital data is managed in real time over the Internet.Blockchain brings digital technology into real time computing systems management. It has the ability to change all aspects of the digital economy, including conducting business, delivering healthcare, shopping, enhancing education and learning, entertainment, and staying connected with a social world.

Cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly popular. Distributed ledgers support the payment system for digital currency to operate in decentralized mode, by eliminating the need of intermediaries to centralize processing. It virtualizes tracking and trading anything of value via creating digital money. Credit cards become an essential part of the blockchain process.

Demand for robotic technology is growing among the largest users of IBM cloud capacity. IBM 60 cloud data centers see blockchain growing to be one of the top applications in use. IBM blockchain digital ledger market is growing rapidly, a much-needed event for big blue.IBM has been one of the key companies behind the Hyperledger consortium, a nonprofit open-source project that aims to create efficient standards for commercial use of blockchain technology.

Microsoft enterprise customers are making the transition to cloud services and blockchain on Azure. Modernizing transactions to digital economic collaboration support is key to success in modern business environments. Blockchain Cloud Service, helps customers extend existing applications like enterprise-resource management systems. Microsoft expanded its partnership with consortium R3 to make it easier for financial institutions to deploy blockchains in its Azure cloud.

According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the study, “The rise of many new trillion-dollar markets is unique in the history of capital experience. Economic activity in the world economies is set to experience tremendous growth, leveraging artificial intelligence technology sectors breaking the old slower growth trends and growing rapidly.”

New sectors grow at penetration rates, then slow to an average of 35% growth per year in very large segments, this is market growth at a pace that is unique. That trends of slow growth shifts with the new industrial revolution as many new sectors open opportunities within existing sectors that grow as fast as 100% per year. The world economy is forecast to accelerate in 2020 and beyond, with global growth projected. The new industrial revolution is far different from the earlier industrial growth trajectories. Sectors impacted by the new industrial revolution grow rapidly and they grow big.

Key Topics

New Industrial Revolution

Smart Manufacturing

Drones

Robots

Biomaterials

3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing

smart devices

smart networks

mega data centers

self-driving cars

Artificial intelligence

MEMs

Distributed Processing

Smart Systems

Self-Driving Cars

Internet of Things

IoT

Personal Health

Wellness

Smart cities

Smart buildings

Electric vehicles

Ride sharing

Online retail

Drone delivery markets

Biomaterials

Bitcoin

Blockchain

Cryptocurrency

Digital economy

Digital Currency

Plm Software

Mega Data Centers

Data Center Infrastructure

Enterprise Application Augmented Reality Industry Trends

Enterprise Application Market

Financial Ledger

Internet architecture

Transactions in real time Enhanced security

Collaborative business

Across enterprise boundaries

Table of Contents

New Industrial Revolution Executive Summary 23

New Industrial Revolution 23

New Industrial Revolution Market Driving Forces 25

1. New Industrial Revolution Market Description and Market Dynamics 26

1.1 New Industrial Revolution Market Dynamics 26

1.1.1 First Industrial Revolution 28

1.1.2 Billions of People Connected by Mobile Devices 29

1.1.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) 29

1.2 New Industrial Revolution Challenges and Opportunities 30

1.3 Capital Markets Prevail, Market Drivers Represent Disruptive Forces 30

1.3.1 Not a Government Function 31

1.3.2 Net Increase in Inequality 32

1.3.3 Disruption of The Existing Value Chain and The Velocity of Disruption 32

1.4 Trillion Dollar Markets 34

2. New Industrial Revolution Market Shares and Forecasts 35

2.1 New Industrial Revolution 35

2.1.1 New Industrial Revolution Market Driving Forces 37

2.2 Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 38

2.2.1 Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Market Forecast 43

2.2.2 Additive Manufacturing 46

2.2.3 Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Shares 47

2.2.4 Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Forecasts 49

2.2.5 Additive Manufacturing 51

2.3 Supply Chain Automation 51

2.4 Internet of Things (IoT) 53

2.4.1 IoT Technology Market Driving Forces 56

2.4.2 IoT Technology Market Challenges 57

2.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Shares 59

2.4.4 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Forecasts 62

2.4.5 IoT Market Opportunity Huge 65

2.4.6 2 Trillion Devices for Internet of Things by 2025 66

2.4.7 Apple Buys Intel Modem 67

2.4.8 IBM Buys Red Hat 68

2.4.9 IoT Depends on Micro-Electro Mechanical Sensors (MEMs) Sensors Market Shares 70

2.4.10 MEMs Market Is Ripe for Consolidation 71

2.4.11 Micro-Electro Mechanical Sensor Market Shares 72

2.4.12 MEMs Sensors Market Forecasts 73

2.5 Tablets, Apps, and Smart Phones 74

2.5.1 Wireless Connectivity Transforms the World Opening New Trillion Dollar Markets : 76

2.5.2 Tablet Apps Congruent Technology for All Robots 78

2.6 5G 78

2.7 Self-Driving Cars 81

2.7.1 Self-Driving Cars, Light Trucks, SUVs 83

2.7.2 Self-Driving Car and Light Truck Market Shares 86

2.7.3 Adaptive Cruise Control Step One to Self-Driving 93

2.7.4 Waymo / Google Self-Driving Car 97

2.7.5 Google Self-Driving Car 98

2.7.6 Google Self-Driving Car from Auto Components 99

2.7.7 BMW 99

2.7.8 BMW And Intel to Bring A Fleet of Self-Driving Cars to The Road by The End Of 2017 100

2.7.9 MIT and BMW 102

2.7.10 Daimler AG / Mercedes-Benz Self Driving Car 103

2.8 Electric Vehicles 105

2..8.1 Electric Car Market Forecasts 105

2.8.2 Electric Vehicle Car Segment Market Forecasts, Small, Mid-Size, Luxury. And TaaS, Shipments 108

2.8.3 $20 Trillion To Replace1.2 Billion ICE-Powered Vehicles with Electric Vehicles 111

2.8.4 Tesla 115

2.8.5 Tesla Autonomous Driving 115

2.8.6 Tesla Premium Electric Vehicles 116

2.8.7 Tesla Dual Motor Model S 118

2.8.8 Tesla Motors Computer-Assisted Mode Car Involved in Fatal Crash while Driving Autonomously 124

2.8.9 Tesla Attention to Security 125

2.8.10 Tesla Hardware Safety Features 125

2.8.11 Tesla Software Safety Features 126

2.8.12 Tesla Driverless Car Features 127

2.8.13 Jaguar Driverless Cars 128

2.8.14 IBM 128

2.9 Ride Hailing Services 130

2.9.2 Peer-to-Peer Services 131

2.9.3 Tesla 131

2.9.4 Uber 132

2.9.5 Uber Autonomous Trucks Developed by Otto 134

2.9.6 Uber / Carnegie Mellon Partnership 135

2.9.7 Uber Endorses Self-Driving Cars for Its Business 135

2.9.8 Uber Ride Sharing App 136

2.9.9 Uber Purchases AI Startup, Creates Machine Learning Lab 137

2.9.10 Uber 138

2.9.11 Uber 138

2.9.12 Uber Revenue 139

2.9.13 Lyft 141

2.9.14 Autonomous Car and Light Truck / SUV Market Forecasts, Units, Worldwide, 2017-2023 142

2.9.15 Apple 143

2.9.16 Softbank 143

2.9.17 Softbank Arm Processor Has Protections Against Random Errors 145

2.9.18 Softbank Arm Self Driving Bus 146

2.9.19 Softbank IoT Addresses Self-Driving 148

2.9.20 SoftBank ARM Acquisition Brings Internet of Things 148

2.9.21 Multiple Cars Per Person 150

2.10 Robots 150

2.10.2 Robot Market Driving Forces 152

2.10.3 Robots Set to Bring A New Industrial Revolution 153

2.10.4 Robot Forecasts 155

2.10.5 Robots Poised to Change Market Segment Economics 158

2.10.6 First Wave of Automated Process 160

2.10.7 Robots Third Wave of Automated Process 160

2.10.8 Robot Target Markets 166

2.8.8 Robots and Drones to Become a $45Bn Industry by 2038 172

2.10.9 Robotic Vision Processes Become Massively More Productive 172

2.11 Drones 175

2.11.2 Drone Challenges 188

2.9.2 Drone Fleet Systems 189

2.9.3 Smart Drone Infrastructure Standards 190

2.9.4 Drone Market Shares 191

2.9.5 Drone Market Forecasts 193

2.10 Smart Cities 195

2.10.1 Smart City Market Shares 198

2.10.2 IBM Market Leader in Smart City Revenue 198

2.10.3 IBM Watson Smart City Leadership 199

2.10.4 Smart Building Technologies Market 200

2.10.5 IBM Improving the Quality of Urban Services 200

2.10.1 Bill Gates Invests in Smart City 201

2.11 Online Retail: $27 Trillion Opportunity by 2025 202

2.11.1 Retail Online E-Commerce Markets 203

2.12 Health and Wellness 203

2.12.1 Wellness Market Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2019-2025 204

2.13 BioMaterials 206

2.14 Augmented Reality 208

2.14.1 Augmented Reality Step by Step Procedure Manuals 211

2.14.2 AR Evolving A Presence in Communication and Collaboration 213

2.14.3 Augmented Reality Market Driving Forces 214

2.14.4 AR Game Program Development 215

2.14.5 Augmented Reality Market Shares 216

2.14.6 Augmented Reality Market Forecasts 218

2.15 Cloud and Data Center Spending 221

2.15.1 Big Four Cloud Providers: 222

2.15.2 Type of Customer Buying These Products 223

2.15.3 Componentization 223

2.15.4 Scalable Data Center Wired Adapter Processor Market Driving Forces 224

2.15.5 Scalable IT Infrastructure Data Center Processor Market Driving Forces 226

2.15.6 Suppliers of Intelligent Interconnect Solutions 227

2.15.7 Data Growth Continues to Drive Infrastructure Scalability 228

2.15.8 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Processor Adapter Market Shares: 231

2.15.9 Scalable Wired Infrastructure Adapter Market Forecasts: 232

2.15.10 Critical Challenge of Handling Exponentially Expanding Volumes of Transactions and Data 234

2.15.11 Mega Data Centers 234

2.15.9 Mega Data Centers Have Stepped in To Do the Job of Automated Process 235

2.15.10 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Fabric Implementation 237

2.15.11 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Different from the Hyperscale Cloud 239

2.15.12 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Automatic Rules and Push-Button Actions 242

2.15.13 Making Individual Circuits and Devices Unimportant Is A Primary Aim of Fabric Architecture 243

2.15.14 Digital Data Expanding Exponentially, Global IP Traffic Passes Zettabyte (1000 Exabytes) Threshold 245

2.15.15 Google Kubernetes Open Source Container Control System 246

2.15.16 Google Kubernetes a Defacto Standard Container Management System 247

2.15.17 Google Shift from Bare Metal to Container Controllers 248

2.15.18 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Market Driving Forces 248

2.15.19 Mega Data Center Market Shares 252

2.15.20 Cloud Datacenter, Co-Location, and Social Media Cloud, Revenue Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 253

2.15.21 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Market Forecasts 254

2.15.22 Data Center Manager Not Career Track for CEO 256

2.15.23 IT is Everything for the Business 257

2.16 Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market Driving Forces 259

2.16.1 Blockchain Leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) 263

2.16.2 Blockchain Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017 264

2.16.3 Blockchain Market Forecasts 265

2.16.4 Blockchain Market Description and Market Dynamics 267

2.16.5 Blockchains: Cryptographically Secured Distributed Ledgers 268

2.17 5G Communications 268

2.17.1 Small Cells Bring Transformational 5G 268

2.17.2 Small Cells Definition 269

2.17.3 Small Cells Set to Be Major Enabler for 5G 270

2.17.4 Vision for 5G 270

2.17.5 Outdoor Small Cell Market Is in The Beginning Stages of Deployment 272

2.17.6 5G Brings IoT Communications Trillion Dollar Markets 273

2.18 Artificial Intelligence 277

2.18.1 Artificial Intelligence AI Economic Impact 278

2.18.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars, Light Trucks, SUVs 283

2.18.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars / Connected Cars / Transportation 283

2.18.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share of Companies in The Computer and Auto Industries 286

2.18.5 Companies in The Tech Industries Building Auto Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processors 290

2.18.6 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Car and Light Truck Software, Component, and Vehicle Auto Market Forecasts 295

2.18.7 Artificial Intelligence Integrated Software Systems Auto Market 295

2.18.8 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Car and Light Truck Market Forecasts 296

2.18.9 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Car Forecasts 297

2.18.10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cars 299

2.18.11 Auto Processors 300

2.18.12 Multiple Cars Per Person 303

2.18.13 Autonomous Vehicle Software 303

3 New Industrial Revolution Broadband Description 308

3.1 Wireless Broadband 308

3.2 Education 315

Continue….

Get Special Discount On Latest Publish Report :https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2458290

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Top Trending Reports:

For More Information Kindly Contact: