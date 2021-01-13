New impeachment proceedings opened against Trump | Free press

Washington (AP) – After Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, the House of Representatives opened new impeachment proceedings against the elected president.

A majority of the Congress Chamber voted for Trump to answer in the Senate for “inciting uproar”. Trump goes down in history: never before have two impeachment proceedings been started against a US president.

In the Congress Chamber vote, several Republican MPs also voted to remove their party members from office. Background is the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters, for which the president is personally responsible in the impeachment resolution.

Angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol on Wednesday after an inflammatory speech from the president. Congress had gathered there to formally confirm Biden’s election victory. Several people were killed in the riots. The unprecedented outbreak of violence in the political center of the United States caused a shock at home and abroad.

The Democrats accused Trump of inciting the riot and within days prepared a trial for impeachment against him. The resolution opening proceedings describes Trump as “a threat to national security, democracy and the constitution.”

Trump is now facing an impeachment lawsuit in the Senate. The decision in impeachment proceedings is always made in this Congress Chamber, which assumes the role of a court in the proceedings. A two-thirds majority in the Senate would be needed to ultimately convict Trump. To do this, numerous Republican senators would have to side with the Democrats. As things stand, it is unclear whether this can happen. The exact schedule for the further procedure is also open.

Trump will automatically leave office with the inauguration of his Democratic successor Joe Biden on Jan. 20. In all likelihood, a decision in the impeachment process will not be made until after Trump’s term in office has ended.

In addition to impeachment, the resolution also stipulates that Trump must be banned from future government buildings. This would mean that he would not be able to run for president in 2024. Therefore, the impeachment procedure would be more than a symbolic step. Leading Democrats had also argued that it was important to set an example to condemn Trump’s actions and thus prevent similar misconduct by future presidents.

Trump had already passed impeachment during his tenure – the only third president in United States history. In the first trial, he had to answer in the so-called Ukraine affair for abuse of power and obstruction of congressional investigations. However, in February 2020, he was eventually cleared of all charges – with a majority of his Republicans in the chamber. Since then, however, some party members have turned away from him. The riots in the Capitol had aroused outrage among the Republican ranks.