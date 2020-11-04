New Hypure One Wireless Headphones Get a 20% discount with this coupon code

The Swiss brand Hypure enters the wireless headphones market. The latter has just introduced the One, an alternative to Apple’s AirPods at a much cheaper price, especially with that 20% promo code.

HYPURE ONE: an aggressive new brand

There are many models of AirPods headphones out there, but the quality isn’t often there. Some brands manage to get out of the game by not compromising the quality of the latter. This is the case with the Hypure One, which has an unbeatable price-performance ratio!

These wireless headphones are equipped with a 28 mAh battery, which allows a duration of 3 hours without interruption, and the charging box with its 200 mAh battery increases the autonomy to 16 hours. Instead, count 100 hours in standby mode. Also note that they are compatible with fast reloading.

The Hypure One are compatible with smartphones running Android and iOS. The device runs in bluetooth (5.0) so you have a stable connection.

They are launched at a price of 49.90 euros and benefit from a 20% discount thanks to the coupon code 2020, with which you can buy them for only 39.92 euros. These headphones are perfect if you’ve decided on the OnePlus 8T.

Why are you being tempted?

Autonomy and fast loading. Multiple colors. Surface quality

