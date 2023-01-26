New House Speaker McCarthy Selects Taylor Greene For Coronavirus Pandemic Subcommittee

U.S. Home Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), proper, has appointed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to … [+] serve on the the Home of Representatives Choose Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photograph by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

Whom did new Speaker of the Home Kevin McCarthy (R-California) appoint to serve on the Home of Representatives Choose Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic? How about that one who has used “medical brown shirts” to consult with the Covid-19 vaccination marketing campaign? Or perhaps that one who’s in contrast the Covid-19 coronavirus to farts? May or not it’s the the one who demanded Covid-19 solutions by June 31, 2021? Nicely, McCarthy selected all the above as a result of one individual, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) has finished all of these items. And she or he was on McCarthy’s checklist for the Choose Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, that was posted on his web site on January 24.

Hmmm, is Taylor Greene actually the very best individual to take a seat on this Subcommittee? Is she your closing reply? Do you wish to telephone a pal? How about ask the viewers? Or maybe you wish to examine your Peach Tree Dish?

In his announcement, McCarthy didn’t present particular the reason why he selected Taylor Greene. Bear in mind Taylor Greene is the one who tweeted as soon as once more on January 21 about utilizing ivermectin for Covid-19. You already know ivermectin that treatment that a number of scientific research have proven to not be efficient in opposition to Covid-19. Sure, the ivermectin that the Nationwide Institutes of Well being (NIH) Covid-19 therapy pointers have continued to advocate in opposition to utilizing for Covid-19. prompted a flood of fact-checking responses. Nicely, Taylor Greene has continued to experience the ivermectin horse. And her January 21 tweet justifiably obtained one other spherical of “neigh-sayers.” Right here’s one instance of a debunking response from Jonathan Reiner, MD, Professor of Drugs and Surgical procedure on the George Washington College of Drugs:

As you possibly can see, Taylor Greene’s tweet started with, “Bear in mind once they informed you to not take Ivermectin and HCQ that will help you with covid?” It’s not clear whom she meant by “they.” However “they” might have been all the scientific research on ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) so far.

McCarthy additionally chosen Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) as Chair of the Subcommittee in addition to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-New York), Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks (R-Iowa) Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Arizona), Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Rep. John Joyce (R-Pennsylvania). Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), and Rep. Wealthy McCormick (R-Georgia). Jackson, by the best way, is the Consultant who tweeted the next on November 27, 2021, when the Omicron variant had first began spreading: “Right here comes the MEV – the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a purpose to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do something to CHEAT throughout an election – however we’re not going to allow them to!”

The announcement additionally listed McCarthy’s chosen members for the Choose Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Authorities and said: “The Members chosen to serve on these subcommittees will work to cease the weaponization of the federal authorities and also will lastly get solutions to the Covid origins and the federal authorities’s acquire of perform analysis that contributed to the pandemic.”

Actually? That’s what the Subcommittee goes to give attention to with a median of 35,647 Covid-19 hospitalizations and 542 Covid-19-related deaths a day occurring proper now? How about as an alternative attempting to place collectively a transparent plan on the right way to take care of lengthy Covid? Or perhaps develop extra readability on the right way to deal with Covid-19 vaccinations and different precautions in 2023? For those who’re hoping that the present pandemic will transition to changing into extra of a seasonal virus state of affairs in 2023, there nonetheless must be some type of transition plan. The query is whether or not Taylor Greene is aware of sufficient about the right way to make transitions go easily?

The large concern is that much more Congressional and thus tax payer time might be wasted with grandstanding about matters that shouldn’t be at the beginning proper now whereas the Covid-19 pandemic remains to be occurring and resulting in struggling and misplaced lives. The “Choose” within the identify Choose Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic shouldn’t imply that solely politically expedient matters are chosen.