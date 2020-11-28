New Horizons has exploded since New Super Mario Bros!

Things happen in the land of the rising sun. While it was the movie Demon Slayer that blew the audience records in Japan last month, we are now learning that Animal Crossing: New Horizons passes a symbolic and historic milestone in the country …

Animal Crossing: New Horizon is still a hit

The winter releases and the console war between ps5 and Xbox Series X don’t seem to shake the land of the rising sun. The sales for the week in Japan are flattering to domestic publishers. If Konami still makes the top sales of the week with its new episode of Momotaro Dentetsu, Nintendo will remain the sales leader with no fewer than 7 games in the top 10. And there are very solid titles like Hyrule Warriors: Age versus Animal Caling: New Horizons just broke a new record.

Because there are very few games in Japan that have exceeded the symbolic mark of 6 million sales. There are only 6, so to speak, and Nintendo’s final episode is the new title to hit that record. Small specialty, Animal Crossing: New Horizons hit this milestone in just 7 months from its release. A historic record that could grow even further with the approach of the Christmas holidays and the most recent winter update available since November 19th.

Game sales (November 16-22)

1[SWI] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 345.697 / NEW

2[SWI] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 173.215 / NEW

3[SWI] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 36,069 / 6,011,308

November 26, 2020

26.04 million sales worldwide in 7 months

Compared to other Nintendo titles, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has blown the previous New Super Mario Bros record that was released in 2006 and had 6 million sales in Japan in 2010! Or 4 years later! We’d also like to compare it to Pokemon Gold and Silver, which broke the speed record at 13 months and had 6 million sales.

Since its release in May, amid a period of containment related to the corinavirus, the latest installment in the saga Animal Crossing: New Horizons has continued to break sales records. Currently the 23rd best-selling game in the world and the second best Nintendo Switch game with 26.04 million boxes sold. It lies between Call of Duty: Black Ops (26.2 m) and GTA IV (25 m).