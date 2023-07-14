New Heat Wave Descends on Europe, as It Struggles to Adapt

Vacationers sheltered beneath umbrellas as they lined up at Florence’s majestic cathedral this week, searching for shade. Avenue distributors peddled followers and straw hats. Locals splashed their faces at water fountains, all searching for a respite from Europe’s newest warmth wave.

“It looks like house,” stated Alina Magrina, a 64-year-old vacationer from California, elements of which, like a lot of the southern United States, have been hit by sweltering temperatures, too. “However at house, we transfer from one air-conditioned area to the subsequent.” Strolling within the solar in Florence was making her chest damage, she stated, stopping to purchase an additional fan on the Italian metropolis’s iconic Ponte Vecchio.

Excessive warmth has now change into a fixture of summer time months in lots of elements of the world, not solely in america, however particularly in Europe, a continent outlined by its nearly immutable structure and methods of life. But, although Europe is warming extra swiftly than the worldwide common, annually it appears notably unprepared.

Specialists say Europe’s governments have in vital methods did not heed the alarms sounded practically 20 years in the past, when a warmth wave in 2003, the continent’s hottest yr on document, left 70,000 folks lifeless by some estimates. A report printed this week attributed 61,000 deaths in Europe to its searing temperatures final summer time.