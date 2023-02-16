New Geo Catgirl design and release date

There have not been any official pictures launched or leaked which might be related to the upcoming Genshin Impression 3.7 Geo Catgirl character, but some miscellaneous unofficial details about her has offered itself. Therefore, the duvet picture merely makes use of a fan design for this entity, which a leaker complimented. This similar particular person additionally said:

“The general silhouette may be very near her design.”

All Vacationers should go on concerning this new character are some rumored colour palettes and fanart which might be supposedly correct. The leaker who charges such community-made creations is SYP (SpendYourPrimos), who has executed the identical previously concerning older character leaks. Ergo, taking a look at fanart is an efficient technique to gauge the overall design of the upcoming Geo Catgirl.

Genshin Impression 3.7 Geo Catgirl character leaks

// genshin leaks fandesign one thing to get me out of this artblock :3 (oh and am i able to simply hold her??? dsghdsd) twitter.com/SpendYourPrimo… Pale complexion. Inexperienced eyes, blonde hair reaching her waist. Brown Inazuma-style crop high with an enormous, yellow omamori knot + bell within the heart (the place the bow/tie would go on a seifuku). Indifferent teal+blue layered sleeves, quick teal+blue layered skirt and shorts, uncovered tummy. twitter.com/SpendYourPrimo… Pale complexion. Green eyes, blonde hair reaching her waist. Brown Inazuma-style crop top with a big, yellow omamori knot + bell in the center (where the bow/tie would go on a seifuku). Detached teal+blue layered sleeves, short teal+blue layered skirt and shorts, exposed tummy. twitter.com/SpendYourPrimo… https://t.co/gF0I3Rdeju // genshin leaks fandesignsomething to get me out of this artblock :3 (oh and am i able to simply hold her??? dsghdsd) twitter.com/SpendYourPrimo… https://t.co/acmFO3tTsz

The quilt photograph of this text makes use of a fanart from @koohiirin, who initially posted it within the tweet proven above. Extra importantly, the leaker, SYP, mentions a colour scheme together with an outline.

Necessary issues to notice from the tweet above and different leaks made by SYP embrace:

She’s pale and has inexperienced eyes.

She has blond hair that may attain her waist.

Her high is Inazuma-themed and is brown with a yellow omamori knot with a bell.

She additionally has sleeves separate from her high, that are teal and bluish.

This character additionally has a teal and bluish skirt with shorts.

Her midriff is uncovered.

The ears are pretend and are product of a brown material with floral patterns.

She truly has human ears

Her hair is a half-ponytail with an ahoge.

She has gray leg heaters.

These notes assist encourage individuals to make fanart that SYP would finally price. An instance could be proven beneath.

Completely adore this art work, thanks so very a lot. A stable 8/10. The crop high, hair, ears, tails, leggings, and gloves are nearly spot-on. Her skirt is pleated as a substitute of ruffled, and the bow + bow tails have a special design. Nonetheless, I am keen on how cute you have made her look. twitter.com/trish_doodles/… //Genshin Impression LeaksMy try at drawing the Inazuman geo nekogirl character based mostly on the outline by @SpendYourPrimos.😅 She form of jogs my memory of Kagamine Rin a bit bit.🤔 twitter.com/SpendYourPrimo… https://t.co/wWSjUVrh7h Completely adore this art work, thanks so very a lot. A stable 8/10. The crop high, hair, ears, tails, leggings, and gloves are nearly spot-on.Her skirt is pleated as a substitute of ruffled, and the bow + bow tails have a special design. Nonetheless, I am keen on how cute you have made her look. twitter.com/trish_doodles/…

The above fanart acquired an 8/10 score, which is kind of good. Any imperfections with it concerning the design of this Genshin Impression 3.7 character had been identified by SYP. Apparently, the next attributes are very correct:

Crop high

Hair

Ears

Leggings

Gloves

It’s value mentioning that this entity is merely referred to as Geo Catgirl or typically Geo Neko. No recognized identify for her has been revealed to the general public but.

Different recognized Genshin Impression 3.7 leaks about this character

The next info is supposedly recognized concerning the Geo Catgirl:

She will probably be in Genshin Impression 3.7

She comes from Inazuma

She has a connection to the Asase Shrine

The blonde character proven above resembles the Geo Neko

The Staff China leaks additionally collaborate with a few of SYP’s factors, corresponding to her having a ponytail and an ahoge. At present, there is no credible info concerning her gameplay, weapon, or rarity.

Potential launch date

Present rumors counsel that the Geo Catgirl is playable in Genshin Impression 3.7. The banner section of that replace is unknown, on the time of writing. Due to this fact, she may have two potential launch dates, relying on which half options her:

First half: Someday round Might 24, 2023

Someday round Might 24, 2023 Second half: Someday round June 14, 2023

The above dates assume that Model 3.5 begins on March 1 and lasts for 42 days, and Model 3.6 begins on April 12 whereas additionally being 42 days lengthy. Do notice that the precise variety of days these updates will stick round is unknown.

Thus, the above launch dates are estimates assuming that the Geo Catgirl is launched in Genshin Impression 3.7 and that HoYoverse would not change the present schedule.

Ballot : Do you assume you’d roll for a Geo catgirl in Genshin Impression? See also How to easily obtain the Collector trophy in God of War Ragnarok 0 votes

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



