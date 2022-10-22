New Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks reveal potential Scaramouche gameplay details

Some lately posted Genshin Affect 3.3 leaks have popped up relating to Scaramouche gameplay. Nonetheless, they’re all fairly sketchy and unverified textual content leaks. Because of this, Vacationers shouldn’t blindly imagine that these leaks are 100% correct.

There’s sadly no gameplay footage to indicate. Thus, there is no such thing as a approach to confirm the authenticity of those leaks. Scaramouche has been one of the anticipated playable characters in latest months, that means that some Vacationers need to see something associated to him.

To not point out, there may be at all times the off-chance that one in all these leaks finally ends up being correct.

Genshin Affect 3.3 leaks: Supposed Scaramouche gameplay data

One of many unverified leaks (Picture through BLANK’s Genshin Affect Area)

The primary suspicious leak to have a look at comes from BLANK’s Genshin Affect Area. Extra particularly, it is underneath the “genshin-sus-leaks” channel. If the textual content is just too tiny to learn, here’s a abstract:

Elemental Ability: Makes him float and “unleashes 2 long-stance wind blades”

Makes him float and “unleashes 2 long-stance wind blades” Elemental Burst: Additionally makes him float and does one thing just like Venti’s Elemental Burst

Additionally makes him float and does one thing just like Venti’s Elemental Burst Look: Bluish-green clothes with a blue or purple hat with no veil

Bear in mind, there is no such thing as a approach to confirm that the above leak is correct. That stated, there may be one other collection of leaks that appear to be associated to this one which some Scaramouche followers could want to see.

Extra sus kits (Picture through KQM Discord)

There are two extra leaks price , each of which suspiciously reference Scaramouche being lifted into the air for each his Elemental Ability and Burst. The primary leak proven within the above picture makes it seem to be his Burst is just like Heizou’s, whereas the second leak repeats one thing related however with extra particulars.

Scaramouche’s regular assaults are additionally apparently like Heizou’s when it comes to model, however that is a bit imprecise to research, particularly with no footage to view. Listed here are some attention-grabbing features of those leaks:

His Elemental Ability lifts him up into the air, however he can not do a Plunging Assault

Gamers can supposedly alter his place at the price of stamina throughout it

He additionally beneficial properties an Infusion of close by parts

His Elemental Burst apparently gives elemental absorption just like Heizou’s, even whereas off the sector

One in all his Passives decreases Sprinting Stamina Consumption

How correct these leaks are stays to be seen. Till Genshin Affect 3.3 beta footage begins rolling in, Vacationers should depend on imprecise textual content leaks for all their information. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see if any of those leaks are correct.

Scaramouche launch date

Whether or not these gameplay textual content leaks are correct or not is one factor, however his launch date is a unique matter altogether. A number of credible leakers have said that the Scaramouche shall be playable in Genshin Affect 3.3.

The precise particulars of his banner are unknown presently. Meaning there is no such thing as a credible data on which 4-star characters will accompany him or what reruns shall be taking place. Equally, no particulars about how half of the replace will characteristic on his banner.

The Genshin Affect 3.3 beta has already began in China, so extra credible leaks on his launch date and gameplay talents needs to be arriving within the upcoming weeks.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



