New game mode, bug fixes, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is in full swing, and gamers have simply witnessed a profitable winter occasion, with the neighborhood bracing for the sport’s Battle for Olympus limited-time occasion.

The brand new Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch brings forth a number of latest components within the recreation, together with some bug fixes. Here is a listing of every thing that is modified and stuck within the new patch within the recreation.

The whole lot new within the Overwatch 2 Season 2 mid-season patch

This patch brings the Battle for Olympus recreation mode to Overwatch 2. As speculated earlier than, this limited-time occasion will function a free-for-all recreation mode the place each participant is on their very own.

This mode will revolve round seven heroes from the present roster with powers resembling these of gods and monsters from Greek Mythology. At any time when these heroes use their final skill in recreation mode, they name upon their divine powers.

Gamers can get their fingers on thrilling voice strains, which will likely be out there solely throughout this occasion.

When the occasion concludes, the hero who manages to get rid of essentially the most opponents will likely be declared the brand new monarch of Olympus. This will likely be a community-based milestone and will not completely rely upon a participant’s efficiency.

The Aggressive Play loading display has been given a long-due overhaul. Not solely that, however from January 10 onwards, gamers will be capable of take part within the Seize the Flag mode within the Aggressive Play part, marking the beginning of the 2023 season.

These are the brand new additions that gamers will come throughout in Overwatch 2 after they’ve put in the patch. Apart from this, the builders have additionally issued some necessary bug fixes. The fixes are as follows:

Souvenirs do not incorrectly match on Ramattra anymore.

Kiriko’s Ofudas does not show black colours through the Whirlwind emote anymore

Fastened the animation in Reaper’s “Take a knee” emote

Placeable skills like turrets and mines now not float after the block they had been positioned on is destroyed.

Principal Menu’s black background display has been fastened.

Fastened an unintended voice line error

The “DRAW” textual content seems even with colorblind settings energetic.

Addressed the bug which prevented gamers from sending invitations throughout platforms.

Invite to Customized Recreation possibility now seems within the Social menu.

Every day Problem rollover bug addressed.

Whereas these had been normal bugs, this new Overwatch 2 patch additionally fixes some map-related bugs. Beforehand, a bug allowed gamers to flee map boundaries on Watchpoint Gibraltar. This bug has been addressed. With regards to the Shambali Monastery, just a few bugs prompted gamers to get caught.

This bug has been fastened. Moreover, the bugs affecting the lighting and the map’s geometry have additionally been fastened. Lastly, a bug additionally prompted some skills to be nullified on the map.

This difficulty was additionally addressed within the mid-season Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch. This patch additionally introduced forth some hero modifications. An in depth checklist of modifications could be discovered right here.



