New flagship to promote Great Britain | free press

Fairs, summits and diplomatic talks will take place on the successor ship of the royal yacht “Britannia”. Cost point: approximately 200 million pounds (233 million euros).

London (AP) – As a visible sign of Brexit, a new flagship will represent the United Kingdom on the world’s oceans in the future. The ship succeeds the royal yacht “Britannia”, which was taken out of service in 1997 and has been in Scotland as a museum ever since.

Construction of the new ship is scheduled for 2022. It will be used for trade fairs, summits and diplomatic talks, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced. No name has been chosen yet.

The ship will “reflect Britain’s burgeoning status as a large, independent maritime trading nation,” Johnson said. It is “a clear and strong symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage”. The cost will be around £200 million (EUR 233 million), the vessel will be in service for approximately 30 years. Conservative MPs are pushing for the building to be named after Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s recently deceased husband.

Johnson has repeatedly emphasized that Britain can now decide its own trade policy after Brexit. In addition, the government is arming the army and wants to become the leading naval force after the United States. At the moment, however, important trade negotiations are stalled, for example with the US, but also with Norway and Australia.

