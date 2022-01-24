New exhibition at the Berardo Museum brings back memories of the Holocaust

The exhibition brings together photographs and videos by two artists. The opening will take place on January 27th and admission is free.

It is open until May 29th.

It’s called “Last Folio” and is an exhibition that opens on Thursday, January 27th at the Museu Coleção Berardo in the Centro Cultural de Belém in Lisbon. With photographs and videos by the artists Yuri Dojc and Katya Krausova, it aims to evoke memories of the Holocaust.

The exhibition focuses on the destruction that the National Socialists caused in what is now Slovakia – namely in Jewish culture. It is the result of a project started in 2005 by two artists, both born in the former Czechoslovakia who emigrated for political reasons when the country was occupied by Soviet troops in the 1960s.

Yuri Dojc and Katya Krausova traveled to different places in Slovakia for ten years to recover the memories of a devastated country and in search of Jewish survivors to save Jewish historical culture.

“These are unique images of school ruins, synagogues, books and objects that are as beautiful as they are tragic in their authenticity and intensity,” according to the museum. Last Folio is on view at the Museu Coleção Berardo until May 29th. It can be visited every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.