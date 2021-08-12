new drama for live action remake, filming is a nightmare

In February 2021, we learned that The CW (an American television broadcaster) had just hired a pilot for a live-action television series The Powerpuff Girls. The news had made a lot of noise on the Internet, and the first photos from the set had created a lot to talk about. Plus, we’ve just heard that an actress who plays one of the Super Girls has decided to back out of filming.

A complicated start for the live action Super Girls

Based on an original series, this adaptation aims to introduce us to three girls around the age of 20 who are very sorry for their childhood. The latter even believe that they grew up too quickly and that they lost part of their childhood while trying to save the world. They now want to shape their lives as they see fit. Unfortunately, the rest of the world doesn’t quite agree and they have to band together again to face a very big threat. The Powerpuff Girls’ initial cast included actresses Dove Cameron (Bull), Chloe Bennet (Belle), and Yana Perrault (Rebelle), who you can check out below:

Unfortunately for the latter, their super girls costume (which we spot on photos taken during filming) has been widely scorned and ridiculed on social media:

After that first fiasco, the film crew just got more bad news.

Another bad news

Before filming the Super Girls began, it should be known that the first pilot had to be deleted and then re-shot because Dove Cameron thought it was too bad. It now appears that the pilot needs to be re-shot and several scenes that have already been filmed need to be deleted, as the actress who previously played Belle, Chloe Bennet, has decided to leave the series in live action. After our initial information on this topic, the actress had scheduling problems on other projects as the live-action series had already been postponed. Therefore, she had to give up the project in the meantime.

This is a new blow to the live-action remake, and despite the reasons given, many internet users are already thinking that Chloe Bennet preferred to get off the ship before it finally sank. The CW does not want to give up the project for the time being, as a casting is due to start soon next fall to find another actress. By the way, maybe you have an idea of ​​an actress that you can recommend for the role? If so, don't hesitate to leave us your feedback in our comment section!