New documentary tells the story of Barbie and Ken, the ‘perfect killer couple’.

In the 1990s, this couple’s sexual urges resulted in the deaths of three teenagers. The case shocked Canada.

Karla Homolka and Paul Bernardo got married in 1991.

Crime in its many forms holds an undeniable fascination for many of us – a pull that justifies the vast amount of content that deals with the subject, whether it’s a film, series, documentary, book or podcast. Projects based on real events arouse special interest, which is why there are channels that even dedicate their entire program to them. Such is the case of ID – Investigation Discovery, responsible for the premiere in Portugal of “Ken & Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes”, scheduled for February 8th at 10pm.

The special tells the reality behind the young, beautiful and happy looks of Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka, who in the eyes of family and society are a perfect match. However, this perception could not be further from reality. In the 1990s, “the couple’s sexual impulses were responsible for the deaths of three teenagers in Canada”, where it was considered the “case of the century”. First, the victims were kidnapped, tortured and raped by the duo who videotaped the heinous acts. They eventually became known as the “Ken and Barbie Killers.”

The macabre story is told through never-before-seen footage of Paul and Karla. While he was sentenced to life imprisonment, she received a 12-year sentence — which she has already served — thanks to a settlement with the judiciary made before the duo’s footage broke — showing much more active involvement by Karla from this indicated. Free since 2005, his name is now Leanne Teale, married with three children.