New documentary series on RTP1 help unravel the mysteries of the brain

It’s called “Deus Cerebro” and it opens this Monday, January 11th at 10:45 pm.

The secret of our mind.

It is our most complex organ and one whose secrets we have yet to discover. Much advances have been made in brain research over the past two decades. RTP1’s new documentary series will focus on how much we have discovered and how much we have yet to discover about the secrets of the brain.

This national production, entitled “Deus Cerebro”, will make its debut on Monday 11 January at 10:25 pm on RTP. There are a total of four episodes of around 50 minutes each, which will premiere over the next four weeks.

“Deus Cerebro” has testimonials from leading researchers. Neuroscientists António Damásio, Alcino Silva, Rui Costa and neurologists Alexandre Castro Caldas and Pedro Cabral are among the national specialists, but the documentary series will also include testimonies and reports from international research.

“Deus Cerebro” crosses points of view and data for reflection and ventures into the vast and still unknown universe of our mind. The series is directed by António José de Almeida.