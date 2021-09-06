new discount for this wireless headset with long battery life

The Beats brand designs premium wireless headphones and promotions are rare. Today the Solo 3, an excellent model with great autonomy, benefits from an instant discount of 50 euros.

Beats Solo 3: Impossible To Break

The Beats Solo 3 are wireless headphones with a pretty classic design. On its large headphones we can find the logo of the brand, but also high density memory foam to provide excellent comfort to its user. You should also know that it has very good soundproofing that will allow you to enjoy your favorite playlists undisturbed. Also note that it folds up very easily to take up as little space in your pocket as possible.

As far as connectivity is concerned, this is done via Bluetooth and the adjustment is done very quickly. You can use it up to a distance of 10 meters.

The controls are on the headphones with the option of activating Siri with just one finger without having to take the smartphone out of your pocket.

What is special about this model is its autonomy, as the brand announces no less than 40 hours on a single charge. It is compatible with Fast Fuel quick charge and with just 5 minutes of charge you will be listening to an additional 3 hours of music.

Previously displayed at 199.99 euros, it is now at 149.99 euros, a good price considering the listening quality it offers as well as its exceptional autonomy.

