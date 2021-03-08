New discount for this Super 4K Nanocell LED TV from LG

If you’re in the mood for a TV switch and want a quality model, here’s a great deal on the LG 55NANO81 which is currently benefiting from another price cut.

LG 55NANO81: NANOCELL TV for great picture quality

The LG 55NANO81 is a super LED television with the company’s own Nanocell technology. It’s a beautiful 55-inch diagonal with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. In addition, it is compatible with the following technologies: HDR10 Pro, HDR HLG, HGiG. You will therefore get excellent image quality with very good contrast. You should also know that LG chose TruMotion technology for 100 Hz processing so that you can get a perfectly fluid image.

You should also know that this TV is plugged in, which means you can access the internet through the operating system, in this case WebOS for LG. You can also access many services and content (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, etc.). On the assistant side, the LG 55NANO81 is compatible with the Google Assistant, LG ThinQ and Amazon Alexa, so you can ask it what you want via the built-in microphone.

The LG 55NANO81 is currently offering a new discount, which has increased from 799 to 699 euros. Otherwise, we also have a good plan for a QLED model from Samsung.

HDR PRO compatibility Google Assistant access to many apps

