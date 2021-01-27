New discount for the Oppo Find X2 Lite

Oppo is entering the European market with its smartphones and the Find X2 Lite is a great model for those who don’t want to break the bank.

Oppo Find X2 Lite: an excellent screen and 5G compatibility

The Oppo Find X2 Lite has a 6.4-inch Amoled display with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. So you have a big screen to enjoy your videos, movies and series on. As with very high quality devices, the fingerprint reader is located under the screen.

Under the hood we have a pretty interesting technical sheet:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Graphics chip: Adreno 620 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

As we can see, we find a base very similar to that of the OnePlus Nord or the Pixel 5. The Find X2 Lite is characterized by its photo part and its 4-sensor module:

48 megapixels – wide angle 8 megapixels – ultra wide angle 2 megapixels – black and white 2 megapixels – depth of field

For selfies, you have to rely on a 32-megapixel sensor.

Finally, at the level of autonomy, it is equipped with a 4025 mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charging.

After the enormous drop in prices, it again benefits from a reduction in sales. You can find the Oppo Find X2 Lite for just 279 euros. We also have the OnePlus 8T in good hands.

Why are you tempted?

Large AMOLED screen Technical sheet similar to OnePlus Nord and Pixel 5 Powerful photo module

