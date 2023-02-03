New desert, Liyue expansion, Tree of Dreams, and artifacts

There are a number of new Genshin Affect 3.6 leaks detailing some info on new areas and content material for gamers to take pleasure in within the replace. The whole lot proven right here is topic to vary, particularly because the credibility of a few of the rumors is a bit sketchy.

Nonetheless, the next leaks present the most effective info that Vacationers at the moment have entry to concerning new Genshin Affect 3.6 content material. Stuff coated right here consists of:

New areas, together with one other Sumeru desert and a Liyue growth

Tree of Desires can go as much as Degree 50

Two new artifact units

Minor storyline spoilers

New enemies

There are totally different sources concerned for these leakers’ info on these subjects.

Genshin Affect 3.6 leaks: New areas and artifacts

A leak from NGA (Picture through NGA)

The primary leak to cowl is an unverified one which summarizes another older leaks which have been popping up in current weeks. The brand new desert space was beforehand leaked to be above the Desert of Hadramaveth from Model 3.4. A picture of that area might be seen under.

An previous leak concerning the desert growth (Picture through genshinBLANK)

Chenyu Vale is referenced within the Echoes of an Providing artifact set, with the one official details about it being that it is in Liyue. Leaker Yukizero did as soon as declare that Chenyu Vale and the Sumeru desert growth in Genshin Affect 3.6 is faux, however there are contradictory NGA leaks that state the alternative.

If there’s a new Sumeru desert growth, then Vanarana’s Favor from the Tree of Desires ought to lastly be capable to get to Degree 50. In associated information, Liyue’s rumored Chenyu Vale will supposedly have a brand new tree, though not a lot has been revealed about it to this point.

The file names do reference a “GiantTree.” Ergo, a brand new tree in Liyue is plausible. Different fascinating file names listed here are “Khaenri_ah_Door” and “BlackAbyss.” This previous leak was again from the three.3 beta, so lots may have modified for Genshin Affect 3.6 since then.

New artifacts

The pictures of the brand new leaked artifact units have already been revealed to the general public, courtesy of the above tweet. Sadly for Vacationers, there is no such thing as a info on their 2-piece or 4-piece set results, not to mention how one may theoretically acquire them.

Even the names of the brand new artifacts are at the moment unknown. It’s price noting that artifacts are launched each three updates. Model 3.0 and three.3 had two units. Thus, it is solely logical that Genshin Affect 3.6 will even have some artifacts to proceed the sample.

Different Genshin Affect 3.6 information

Storyline with Aranara in 3.6 The whole lot is topic to vary – In patch 3.6, we'll proceed the storyline with Aranara. By way of genshin World

There is not a lot else leaked about Genshin Affect 3.6 than what has already been proven above. This tweet merely states a leaker’s info concerning how the subsequent replace will proceed the Aranara story. No actual particulars in regards to the plot or how lengthy it’ll take to finish have but been unveiled.

Some leaked enemies from leaker 妮可少年 embody:

Anemo Hilichurl Ranger

Hydro Hilichurl Ranger

An Abyss enemy with 4 aura components and a protect

Hydro Consecrated

Dendro Consecrated

Apep

That is all the things from this roundup of leaks for the upcoming Model Replace. Vacationers will finally discover out what’s actual and what’s faux as soon as the beta check for this patch begins.

