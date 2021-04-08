New Demand in Web Hosting Services Market is expected to Reach US$ 275.15 Bn by 2027, With Rising Number of Websites Worldwide, says Absolute Markets Insights

The Internet has expanded exponentially over the last decade, and there are no signs of slowing down. In 2014, the Internet saw billions of websites. Today there are more than 1.5 billion of them. In just five years, the total number of websites has grown by half a billion. With rising demand of websites day by day number of websites is substantially increasing this in return is propelling overall demand of web hosting services market worldwide. Web hosting is an infrastructure service that allows you to design, integrate, operate and manage all of the infrastructure components needed to run web-based applications. This includes Web server farms, network access, data staging tools, and security firewalls. Web server farms are used in a web hosting infrastructure as a means of building flexible and highly accessible solutions. One of the key issues with web server farm management is content management and load balancing. Owing to the exponential growth of the web and the growing demand on servers, the hosting of web content is an increasingly common activity. In web content hosting, providers with a significant amount of resources, such as Internet bandwidth, discs, processors and memory, amongst others, offer to store and provide web access to documents from organisations, businesses and individuals that lack the resources or expertise to manage a web server. Thus such factors are propelling the demand of web hosting services market.

Cloud hosting is a new type of hosting platform that enables customers to host efficient, scalable and secure hosting based on clustered load-balanced servers and utility billing. Cloud hosted websites can be more stable than alternatives, since other cloud-based machines may compensate for the downtime of a single piece of hardware. Local power failures or even natural disasters are also less troublesome for cloud-hosted sites, since cloud storage is decentralised. Cloud hosting also allows providers to charge users only for services used by the user, rather than a flat fee for the amount that the user plans to use, or a fixed upfront hardware investment. Cloud platforms provide major advantages over conventional hosting. Traditional hosting solutions enable customers to purchase or lease the equipment they need to run their applications. Such infrastructures are also built to cope with optimum utilisation, which means that more capex is required as they expand. In a downturn situation, under-utilized servers this process is costly. Therefore, there is a rising adoption of cloud technology in the web hosting services market.

Worldwide emerging technological innovation penetration in developing economies such as India and China is observed to be one of the prime factor propelling the market demand of web hosting services market. Developing Asian countries are witnessing significant rise in total number of small to medium sized enterprises that extensively rely on online business model. Continuously increasing demand of online business approach is anticipated to drive the market demand in the forecast time frame. More than 98% of the enterprises in Asia are small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Thus such factors are driving the growth of web hosting services market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Web hosting Services market. The Web hosting Services market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Web hosting Services Market

By Type

Free Web Hosting

Shared Hosting

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Cloud Hosting

Others (Colocation Hosting, Self Service Hosting etc.)

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Connectivity

Ethernet

XDSL

MPLS

VPN

Fiber

By Application

Intranet Website

Public Website

Mobile Application

Others

By Service Type

Managed Service

Professional Service

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



