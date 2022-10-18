New cyberpunk skins leaked for Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the extremely standard MOBA sport that introduced a brand new which means to the time period synergy again in 2016. The brand new sport was launched simply two weeks in the past and noticed an amazing rise in its participant base, which is rising each day.

Overwatch 2 additionally brings again all of the heroes from the unique, with newly up to date skins, whereas additionally giving gamers the choice to change to their Overwatch look. The free-to-play sport additionally consists of many further skins that gamers should buy utilizing Overwatch League Tokens or Overwatch cash.

A brand new leak has just lately revealed a take a look at a number of new outfits with a cyberpunk theme for among the Overwatch 2 heroes. Learn on beneath to study extra about this new growth.

Extra Cyberpunk Skins in Overwatch 2?

A cyberpunk pores and skin isn’t new to Overwatch 2, because the character Genji already has a mythic pores and skin within the sport, which might be unlocked after reaching degree 20 within the Battle Go. As a mythic pores and skin, the look additionally comes with an entire visible overhaul, personalized instruments, and new voice strains.

Nonetheless, the brand new leak (courtesy of Twitter consumer @OverwatchNaeri) showcases a ton of latest skins for characters comparable to Hanzo, Widowmaker, D.Va, and extra. These skins are much like Genji’s mythic pores and skin and appear to fully overhaul the characters’ look, turning them into cyborgs. The heroes featured within the video are Hanzo, Widowmaker, D.Va, Junkrat, Zenyatta, Roadhog & Sojourn.

Word: Soldier 76 and one among Zenyatta’s skins within the video are already out there within the in-game store. Soldier’s pores and skin might be purchased as a part of the Seasonal Watchpoint Pack, and Zen’s pores and skin is accessible within the Overwatch League part.

Overwatch 2 New Cyberpunk Legendary Pores and skin Widowmaker, Hanzo, Zenyatta and Roadhog Cyberpunk skins have their very own distinctive results. #Overwatch2 And the Widowmaker cat ears and the brand new Legendary Junkrat pores and skin look rather well designed too. Overwatch 2 New Cyberpunk Legendary Pores and skin ✨Widowmaker, Hanzo, Zenyatta and Roadhog Cyberpunk skins have their very own distinctive results. #Overwatch2And the Widowmaker cat🐱ears and the brand new Legendary Junkrat pores and skin look rather well designed too.https://t.co/PK4onEC88E

Many have speculated that this video is from the artist who designed the skins, giving their followers a spotlight of what’s to come back. Youtube commenter Peter Possum identified that the video was taken at Lightbox Expo, a conference for artists, the place it was first proven.

Whereas no official information concerning these skins has but been revealed, it is likely to be prudent to level out that the extent of element in most of them makes them good candidates for mythic-level loot. As such, we would simply get one among these every season, presumably as a battle cross reward much like Genji’s.

Followers undoubtedly have many questions after this new leak. Will we be getting comparable skins for all of the characters? Presumably. When will these skins drop? Presently, we don’t know. However, it’s advisable to attend for the second season announcement, or on the very least, await an official take a look at one among them.

Are you excited to see these skins in motion? Will you be paying for them, or are these designs not your cup of tea? Tell us within the feedback part beneath and go away us a like in case you loved this text on Overwatch 2.

Ballot : Are you excited for these cyber skins? 1 votes



