New corona rules come into effect | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Given the persistently high number of corona infections, stricter rules apply from today in all federal states.

Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Bremen, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Schleswig-Holstein are the last federal states to implement the rules set in a state changeover last Tuesday. For example, there are stricter contact restrictions: your own household can only meet one other person.

The rule for extreme corona hotspots is also new, according to which people in neighborhoods with an incidence of more than 200 infections per 100,000 inhabitants must not move more than 15 kilometers from their place of residence within seven days without a valid reason. The federal states are going in different directions and leave that to the municipalities or recommend the measure alone. For example, Baden-Württemberg is not currently planning a corresponding rule.

LOCKDOWN

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow has spoken out drastically against calls for relief from the corona pandemic. “We just have to face the fact that the virus is only now really starting to gain momentum,” said the left-wing politician in the ZDF “heute journal” Sunday evening. “I notice that my cabin in Thuringia is on fire. Today is a bad day for me. Because today we have exceeded the incidence of 300 in all of Thuringia, and all rural and urban districts have exceeded 200. There is no more room for relaxation and the debate from relaxation to relaxation. “

SPD politician Karl Lauterbach believes that the lockdown can be tightened. If necessary, the economic life should be drastically shut down. “In what we did, we concentrated very much on the private sector and the schools. If that is not enough, then we should actually approach the companies ”, he told the“ Tagesspiegel ”. “It just doesn’t work any other way.”

On the other hand, CDU Chairman Friedrich Merz spoke out for a quick end to the lockdown, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. “Many small businesses have already reached the point where they cannot continue. I am especially concerned about small and medium businesses. They need to get out of the lockdown as soon as possible, back to normal management with a hygiene concept as soon as possible, ”he told the newspaper“ Bild ”(Monday). For many people, isolation in lockdown is difficult to cope with.

North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) told the partner newspapers of the Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft: “If you relax too early, you run the risk of it going up steeply afterwards. We need patience and caution. He hopes the lockdown and progressive vaccinations will ease the situation. “But if the mutant virus discovered in Britain continues to spread, times will get even more serious.”

On Sunday evening, general secretary of the FDP Volker Wissing said on “Bild Live” about the incomplete figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI): “I find it difficult when you say on the one hand that we have no data to discuss openings, but tighten things up. always.”

MUTATIONS

Many politicians are concerned about such virus mutations. FDP boss Christian Lindner criticized the fact that there are too few laboratory tests for new coronavirus variants. “The low database on the spread of corona mutations in Germany is a great danger,” he told the Tagesspiegel. The federal government allowed the systematic sequencing of corona test samples, ie the search for mutations, to take too long. “Comprehensive sequencing must quickly become part of the anti-corona strategy.” The B.1.1.7 mutation, first detected in the UK, can be significantly more contagious than previous variants. It has now also been proven in some federal states in Germany.

SCHOOLS

Federal Minister of the Family Franziska Giffey has called on the states to agree on the most uniform rules for schools and daycare centers in the corona pandemic. “Parents want all the measures we are taking now, a nationally uniform and reliable procedure,” said the SPD politician of the “Rheinische Post”. “I also think that makes sense and am committed to a common framework for how things can continue in the countries after the severe restrictions.”

The German Child Care and Protection Association has meanwhile sharply criticized the measures taken by the federal states in the field of schools. “It is a mystery to me why the states have not used the summer to develop clear and binding rules for face-to-face operations, exchange and distance learning and to equip schools accordingly,” said President Heinz Hilgers of the Rheinische. Post”. “This is a failure that threatens to reduce adoption of the measures needed to combat pandemics.”

VACCINE

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has made it clear that in his opinion vaccination is the only way out of the corona pandemic. “There is the vaccine as a way out of the crisis. Otherwise, there is no way to ensure that we can get the infection process under control. What we can do now is make sure that the virus does not spread too quickly, ”said the SPD politician on Sunday evening in the ZDF program“ Berlin direct ”.

RADIUS OF MOVEMENT

FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing finds the prime minister’s conference decision to limit the movement radius of citizens to a radius of 15 kilometers in hotspots as unacceptable: “The 15 kilometer rule is brutal,” he said on Bild Live on Sunday evening. . “That may not be a problem for people in Berlin and the big cities, in the country there is massive interference in civil liberties.”

RESISTANCE TO CORONA POLICIES

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) follows with concern the willingness to use violence of some radical “lateral thinkers” and corona deniers. “We have to see that for the first time from parts of the so-called lateral thinker movement there have been massive attacks on road and rail traffic and that in a concerted action in different states,” he said on “Bild Live”. “This is a huge escalation from what we’ve talked about so far, which was that silk cherry demos were where no masks were worn and no distance was kept.” According to him, “a very dangerous potential is developing” – and there is also “that part of the lateral thinkers who openly collaborate with right-wing extremists.”

SPD health expert Lauterbach also agreed with this warning: “We see that right-wing groups and lateral thinkers are joining forces and that the scene is radicalising. You need to keep a close eye on this and intervene early. Under no circumstances let that drift off. “