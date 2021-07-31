New corona infections in the US sharply increased | free press

In the United States, nearly 35 million people have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Recently, the number of new infections has risen again.

Baltimore (dpa) – The number of new corona infections registered in one day has risen sharply in the US.

Authorities reported 194,608 new cases Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Saturday morning (CEST). A week earlier, that was 118,797. The number of reported deaths within one day with a confirmed corona infection also increased from 532 to 891 in a weekly comparison.

The previous highs were recorded on January 2 with 300,462 new infections and on January 12 with 4460 deaths. The vast majority of infections recorded in the country can be traced back to the highly contagious Delta variant, according to estimates by the CDC health authority. According to the CDC, this is as contagious as chickenpox. So far, according to CDC data, 57.2 percent of people in the US have received at least one initial vaccination against the coronavirus, 49.4 percent have been fully vaccinated.

In the country of about 330 million inhabitants, more than 34.9 million people are infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 and more than 613,000 people have died. In absolute numbers, that is more than in any other country in the world. In terms of population, the US currently ranks 22nd worldwide with 186.49 deaths per 100,000 population, according to JHU.

The Johns Hopkins website is regularly updated and therefore shows a higher level than the official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) or the CDC. In some cases, the figures – including those of new infections within 24 hours, but also those of the dead – are updated afterwards.