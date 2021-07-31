New corona infections in the US increase sharply | free press

In the United States, nearly 35 million people have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Recently, the number of new infections has risen again.

Baltimore (dpa) – The number of new corona infections registered in one day has continued to rise in the US. Authorities reported 194,608 new cases Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Saturday morning (CEST).

The unusually high number probably has to do with the fact that the state of Florida, which is mainly affected by the current corona wave, only reports new infections once a week. The state reported 110,477 new infections on Friday, about 50 percent more than the week before.

According to the CDC, an average of nearly 70,000 people across the country were infected with the coronavirus each day in the past week. A week earlier it was just under 50,000. According to the CDC, the vast majority of infections registered in the country can now be traced back to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. According to the CDC, this is as contagious as chickenpox.

So far, 57.2 percent of people in the United States have received at least one initial vaccination against the coronavirus, 49.4 percent have been fully vaccinated. The vaccination campaign has recently stalled.

In the country of about 330 million inhabitants, more than 34.9 million people are infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 and more than 613,000 people have died. In absolute numbers, that is more than in any other country in the world. In terms of population, the US currently ranks 22nd worldwide with 186.49 deaths per 100,000 population, according to JHU.

The Johns Hopkins website is regularly updated and therefore shows a higher level than the official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) or the CDC. In some cases, the figures – including those of new infections within 24 hours, but also those of the dead – are updated afterwards.