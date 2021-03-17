New Business Opportunities in Lawn and Garden Equipment Market and Growth analysis

“

Market Dynamics

According to analysis, the Global Lawn and Garden Equipment Market is evaluated to reach 47 Million units by 2026, witnessing a significant CAGR of 13.04% during the review period. The apparatus used for cutting, trimming, aligning, and maintaining the arrangement and appearance of the greenhouses are referred to as lawn and garden equipment. The global market growth is attributed to the increasing competition among the key competitors, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and stringent environmental regulations worldwide. Further, the market is expected to create many attractive and innovative opportunities for the competitors for the major market players due to the thirst of gaining the highest market share by them.

The global lawn and garden equipment market is anticipated to exhibit substantial market growth during the research period owing to the increasing purchasing power, growing per capita expenditure, changing lifestyles, high economic growth, and urbanization. Besides the technological innovations are set to acquire the largest possible gain over the review period. However, the high-cost garden equipment replacement in the aftermarket is likely to hamper the demand for lawn & garden equipment, which directly affects the working of the lawnmowers and the operators' comfort. Furthermore, the inadequacy of lawn & garden equipment manufacturers in the aftermarket is estimated to enhance the replacement price of the unauthorized players in upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The prominent players operating in the global Lawn and Garden Equipment are Toro Company, MTD, Kubota Corporation, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Husqvarna Group, and Deere & Company.

Market Segmentation

Global Market for Lawn and Garden Equipment has been categorized into Type, End-Use, and Region.

Depending on the type segment, the global market has been classified into lawn rider, lawn ZTR, walk behind, snow throwers, and trimmers and edgers. The trimmers and edgers segment is expected to register a 12.72% CAGR during the projected timeframe with the largest market share of 50% of share in 2019.

In terms of the end-user segment, the global Lawn and Garden market has been bifurcated into residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to exhibit the largest market share with a significant CAGR of 13.3% during the review period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the report on the lawn and garden equipment market has been studied across five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is anticipated to register as the largest market owing to the 51.9% of the global market in 2019. The regional market growth is attributed to the growing gardening and landscaping industry and the surge in the adoption of technologically advanced equipment. Additionally, smart gardening enables end-users to make gardening simpler and on-time maintenance. Furthermore, the increase in the number of golf courses and the sports courts for basketball, tennis, baseball, and skiing is the major growth driving factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Europe contributes the second largest market for the global lawn and Garden Equipment market followed by Asia-Pacific.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Lawn and Garden Equipment Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Lawn and Garden Equipment Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Lawn and Garden Equipment will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

