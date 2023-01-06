New banners, region, events, and more

The Genshin Impression 3.4 livestream lately premiered, revealing a ton of latest content material for gamers to take pleasure in within the close to future. The official bulletins on the livestream included every thing from new redemption codes and occasion want banners to the recurring flagship occasion Lantern Ceremony.

The next new redemption codes have been distributed throughout the 3.4 Particular Program:

NS8TUVJYR4UH

NSQTVCKYRMDM

LB8SDUJYQ4V9

You need to redeem them as quickly as attainable.

This text will define all the key revelations from the livestream. Followers who missed it will possibly replace themselves in regards to the Genshin Impression patch 3.4 replace right here.

Genshin Impression livestream highlights – All the newest content material for 3.4 model replace

Genshin Impression’s 3.4 Particular Program, additionally referred to as The Beautiful Evening Chimes, premiered on January 6, 2023. If , you may watch all the livestream by clicking on the video above. The next content material was formally introduced:

New and rerun character banners

New space and boss

Return of Lantern Rites

Free 4-star Liyue character

New occasions

New skins for Lisa & Ayaka

The livestream gave tiny sneak peeks of latest character showcases, occasions, skins, and far more.

New and rerun character banners

The brand new upcoming patch 3.4 replace will embody the next occasion want banners:

Section I – Alhaitham and Xiao (Yaoyao to debut as one of many featured 4-stars)

Section II – Hu Tao and Yelan

The Section I event-wish banners will drop alongside the model 3.4 replace, which is predicted to roll out on January 18, 2023. Though the Section II banner presently doesn’t have a launch date, Genshin Impression followers could anticipate it to drop 21 days after the Section I banners.

New space and boss

Genshin Impression officers proceed to stretch Sumeru’s desert, this time with the announcement of a brand new space named Desert of Hadramaveth. Gamers could have the chance to discover one more unknown area and go towards a boss named Setekh Wenut.

Based mostly on latest leaks, the brand new boss will drop ascension supplies utilized by Alhaitham. Nonetheless, gamers could have to spend so much of time and resin on Setekh Wenut.

Lantern Ceremony

The recurring flagship occasion Lantern Ceremony will return within the upcoming model replace. As a part of the brand new patch 3.4, the occasion can be referred to as “The Beautiful Evening Chimes.”

Those that can be taking part within the Lantern Ceremony for the primary time are in for a good time. Genshin Impression gamers can be returning to Liyue Harbor to take part in all types of latest occasions and seize tons of rewards like Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, and extra.

Throughout each Lantern Ceremony, gamers also can get their palms on a free 4-star character from Liyue. Within the upcoming patch 3.4, the brand new 4-star Yaoyao will turn into part of this record.

New occasions

After Lantern Ceremony, gamers will nonetheless have a number of occasions to expertise within the land of Inazuma. The livestream introduced two new occasions, as proven within the tweet above. A sneak peek throughout the Particular Program confirmed that each of them can be combat-oriented.

There is no such thing as a doubt that taking part in so many occasions will definitely assist gamers collect tons of Primogems for his or her summons.

New skins for Lisa and Ayaka

Lastly, HoYoverse officers have revealed new skins for Lisa (4-star Electro) and Ayaka (5-star Cryo).

Gamers can acquire Lisa’s pores and skin totally free as a reward by taking part within the occasion “Second Blooming.” However, they must spend Genesis Crystals to acquire the brand new Ayaka pores and skin in Genshin Impression.

