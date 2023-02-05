New ‘Armored Core VI’ Interview With Producer Yasunori Ogura Proves This Will Be No ‘Soulsborne’ Spin-Off

‘Armored Core VI’ shall be launched later this yr. Bandai Namco

Following the interview at IGN shortly after Armored Core VI’s announcement, producer Yasunori Ogura has spoken on the current Taipei Recreation Present and reiterated that this shall be very a lot a correct Armored Core sport.

Streamed on the present, the interview was coated in Famitsu and really kindly translated by these good folks at Gematsu.

In brief, Armored Core VI will retain its emphasis on customisation, a staple of the Armored Core video games, and concentrate on its singleplayer, staying true to the roots of the sequence.

The interview additionally sheds gentle on why it has taken so lengthy for an additional Armored Core sport to be made and that it was extra right down to scheduling and logistics than the rest.

Armored Core VI can even have a separate narrative from earlier video games, which isn’t a brand new factor for the sequence. There are fairly a couple of cases the place the story has cut-off between instalments, changed by a brand new standalone narrative.

The reasoning on this occasion is to permit newer gamers to leap in with out feeling they must know the story of earlier entries within the Armored Core sequence.

Particulars on when the sport shall be launched are nonetheless up within the air, however evidently we have now extra particulars on Armored Core VI to sit up for within the very close to future.

If you’re unfamiliar with Yasunori Ogura, he’s been at FromSoftware for an excellent whereas and labored on all method of video games, together with lots of the older Armored Core releases.

You may follow him on Twitter and his publicity background will hopefully assist Armored Core VI stand out, as advertising and PR have typically been an oversight for this sequence exterior of Japan.

Armored Core VI shall be launched later this yr for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X|S and PC.

