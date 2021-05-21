New Analysis report of Global Core Materials Market to 2027 |Key Players and Growth Opportunities

Global Core Materials Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 13.3%.

Core materials are used in aerospace and wind energy equipment for improving strength of material. These are generally low strength material however, its thickness provide the sandwich composite a high bending stiffness with low density. Also, core materials are used in various industries such as automotive, wind energy, and marine.

Increase in demand from wind energy & aerospace industries for core materials is the key driving factor which is expected to drive the global care materials market growth. Also, increase in launches of core materials will have the positive impact on global core materials market growth. For instance, in March 2018, Evonik industries had launched its new core material which is named as ROCHACRYL, ROCHACRYL has various features such as thermally stable, lightweight, and environment friendly. This product is used in wind energy for manufacturing of turbine blades. Moreover, increase in mergers and acquisition activities by key players expected to propel the global core materials market growth. For Instance, in 2016, Gurit Holding AG acquired the BASF’ S PET Business in Italy. This acquisition will help Gurit Holding AG to expand their PET production capacity in Europe and increase structural core material product range.

However, higher cost of investment and delay in renewal of production of tax credit are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global core materials market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as The Gill Corporation, Euro-Composites S.A, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd, 3A Composites, Armacell International S.A, Hexcel Corporation, Gurit Holding AG,and Evonik Industries.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Balsa

Thermoplastic

Aramid

Aluminum

Honeycomb

SAN Foam

PET Foam

PVC Foam

By Industry Vertical

Construction

Transportation

Marine

Wind Energy

Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

