Neurovascular Devices Market Share, Business Growth by Top Key Players Analysis, Comparison by Regions till 2027 | Integer Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus), Medtronic Plc., Merit Medical Systems

Demand for neurovascular devices is on the rise, owing to surge in prevalence of neurovascular disorders across the globe. Furthermore, surge in geriatric population which is more prone to neurovascular disorders is another major factor that fuels the market growth.

The global neurovascular devices market was valued at $2.93 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $3.71 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Leading market players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integer Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus)

Medtronic Plc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

SAES Getters SpA (Memry Corporation)

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation (Microvention, Inc)

In 2019, North America accounted for the major share of the neurovascular devices market size, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to presence of large number of key players operating in the neurovascular devices market. For instance, some key players that operate in the region include Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Merit medical systems, Inc. Thus, presence of key players in the region leads to easy availability of neurovascular devices. Moreover, other factors such as surge in prevalence of neurovascular disorders is another major factor that boosts growth of the market in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate, owing to surge in awareness related to use of neurovascular devices. The other factors that boost growth of the market include surge in healthcare expenditure.

Covid-19 Scenario

Limited availability of medical care for conditions other than covid-19 as well as healthcare staff in the country during the initial phase of covid-19 has disruoted the neurovascular market.

At the same time, the nationwide lockdown, government regulations, and continuous rise in infection rate in the country created a widespread financial impact on the neurology hospitals and clinics.

Large number of hospitals and clinics have observed a decline in number of patient visits during COVID-19, thereby decreasing client contacts. Additionally, many neurovascular treatments have been delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The embolization devices segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on form, the embolization devices segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the U.S. neurovascular devices market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of neurovascular diseases, introduction of technologically advanced products, rise in R&D investment, surge in geriatric population, increase in adoption of embolization devices, and surge in launch of new and advanced neurovascular devices. However, the revascularization devices segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in prevalence of cerebral stenosis and brain aneurysm.

