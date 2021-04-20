Neurovascular Devices Market 2020 Opportunities, Leading Vendors, Revenue, Emerging Trends And Industry Outlook 2027

Neurovascular Devices research report provides deep insights into the Global Neurovascular Devices market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Neurovascular Devices during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Neurovascular Devices market globally. This report on ‘Neurovascular Devices market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The Neurovascular Devices Market was valued at US$ 2,997.36 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,871.20 millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of3.2%from 2020to 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing Incidences of Neurovascular Diseases

Neurological diseases are the disorders of the brain, spine and the nerves that connect them and supplies oxygenated blood. The neurovascular systems is highly dependent on the continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients which is been supplied by the arteries and veins. The supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain is essential for its working, therefore a defect in the system can impair the function and it may quickly become a life threatening factor. The neurovascular condition, diseases or disorders includes, ischemic stroke, hemorrhage stroke, brain aneurysm, vascular malformation, brain tumors and others. The lifestyle habits, genetic disorders, related chronic diseases may cause development of the neurovascular diseases. During recent years, the prevalence of neurological disorders have increased significantly. For instance, cerebral aneurysm is one of the neurovascular diseases that is rising significantly across the world. The prevalence of cerebral aneurysms has increased tremendously across the globe. Nearly, 30,000 people in the United States suffer from brain aneurysm rupture every year. A brain aneurysm ruptures every 18 minutes. The annual rate of rupture in the United States is found close to 8 to 10 per 100,000 people. Thus, it is estimated that the rising prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global neurovascular devices market was segmented by product, application and end user. On the basis of the product the market is segmented as neurothrombectomy devices, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and support devices. Based on the application the market is segmented into cerebral aneurysms, ischemic strokes, arteriovenous malformation & fistulas and other applications. The end user segment is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics.

The market for neurovascular devices is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing incidences of neurovascular diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and significantly growing aging population. However, factor such as high cost of embolization coils and lack of expert professionals are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Prominent Players:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Acandis GmbH & Co. KG.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

phenox GMBH

Integer Holdings Corporation

Memry Corporation

Development in the Healthcare Market:

The healthcare industry has been witnessing rapid transformations during the previous years. Various technological advancements have been witnessed in the industry such as, use of stem cell therapy, smart brain prosthetics as well as transcranial MRI-guided focused ultrasound. Countries across the globe have been preferring advanced technologies in healthcare. With a need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being preferred to in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. The increase in ageing population, incidences of chronic illnesses and pediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of healthcare sector. Various established players in the industry have been investing significant amount of their revenue in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry. Also, the availability of reimbursement for various medical procedures are expected to fuel the growth of the industry in the coming years. There has been a significant increase in the healthcare expenditure during the previous years. As per World Bank, Healthcare expenditure accounts for 9.94% of global GDP. In the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, HC expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Brazil at 8.3%, and Mexico at 6.3%. Whereas the healthcare expenditure per capita was 11.3%, 9.1%, 5.6%, and 4.7% in Germany, UK, China, and India, respectively during the year 2017. The above stated factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry at the global level.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global neurovascular devices industry. The organic strategies were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the neurovascular devices. For instance, in July, 2019, Penumbra Inc. has launched its JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter which has been incorporated with the XTRA FLEX Technology. The product is considered to be useful for physicians to extract thrombus in acute ischemic stroke patients. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

