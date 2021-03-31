Neurothrombectomy Devices Market forecast to 2027: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 603.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A neurothrombectomy device is approved by the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) as a device intended to retrieve or destroy blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature by mechanical, ultrasound technologies, laser, or combination of technologies. this medicine helps to bring down the death rate in patients. The increasing incidences of stroke coupled with growing geriatric population worldwide are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: According to the United Nations, Department of Economic & Social Affairs, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019 and is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Similarly, as per Statista, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. Thus, growing geriatric population worldwide and increasing incidences of stroke drives the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the risks associated with the neurothrombectomy procedure is the major factor restraining the growth of global Neurothrombectomy Devices market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Neurothrombectomy Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the fast adoption of new technology and increasing number of patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1993

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Acandis GmbH

Phenox GmbH

Penumbra Inc.

Vesalio

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Clot Retrievers

Aspiration/Suction Devices

Vascular Snares

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Emergency Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1993

Target Audience of the Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors